Quote of the day by Madonna: ‘I still have that same wide-eyed feeling that there’s still a forest for me to go out in’

August 16 marks Madonna’s 68th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day comes from the iconic singer, songwriter and actor whose genre-defying music, bold image and constant reinvention have made her one of the most influential figures in pop culture.

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Born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1958, Madonna rose to international fame in the 1980s and has remained a defining force in popular music for decades. In a 1985 interview with Interview Magazine, she reflected on how she viewed the world as a child and the sense of possibility that shaped her ambitions.

What Madonna said

Speaking about her childhood outlook and the way she perceived the world around her, Madonna said:

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{{^usCountry}} “When I was a child I always thought that the world was mine, that it was a stomping ground for me, full of opportunities. I always had the attitude that I was going to go out into the world and do all the things I wanted to do, whatever that was.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I was a child I always thought that the world was mine, that it was a stomping ground for me, full of opportunities. I always had the attitude that I was going to go out into the world and do all the things I wanted to do, whatever that was.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her words, however, were not meant to suggest that she saw the world as something to conquer at the expense of others. Instead, the Material Girl hitmaker clarified that her attitude came from a sense of optimism and possibility.

She further explained, “That attitude wasn’t it – not like I’m going to go in and terrorise anybody or walk all over anyone or conquer – but just that I was going to get out there and take a bite of the big forest. And I think I did that. And now that I’m a woman, I’m still doing that. But as big as I am and as much as I know, I still have that same wide-eyed feeling that there’s still a forest for me to go out in.”

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What does Madonna’s quote mean?

At its heart, Madonna’s quote is about approaching life with curiosity rather than limitation. Her childhood belief that the world was “full of opportunities” reflects an outlook in which possibility comes before fear. What makes the quote particularly powerful is that she connects this childhood perspective to her life as an adult. Success did not eliminate her curiosity or convince her that she had seen everything worth seeing.

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Her reference to the “big forest” suggests a world that is vast, unpredictable and full of possibilities – something to explore rather than something to fear. And her description of retaining a “wide-eyed feeling” points to the importance of staying open to new experiences, even after years of success and experience.

Why is Madonna’s quote relevant today?

Madonna’s words remain relevant because it is easy to become overwhelmed by the limitations we place on ourselves – expectations about career, success, and age. There is also something refreshing about her idea that ambition does not have to mean conquering or competing with everyone around you. It can simply mean being willing to explore, take chances and make the most of the opportunities available to you.

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Most importantly, pop icon’s words suggest that curiosity does not have an expiry date. Whether you are at the beginning of your career, starting over or already accomplished in your field, there can always be another “forest” to explore. Sometimes, holding on to that childlike sense of wonder – the belief that there is still something out there waiting for you – can be enough to keep moving forward.