Quote of the day by Messi: 'I try not to let the criticism or the praise affect me too much in my day-to-day life'

On June 24, Lionel Messi celebrates another birthday. For football fans, it is a moment to toast a legacy defined by dizzying dribbles, historic trophies, and a strong claim to being the greatest to ever play the game. Yet, on this day, the most valuable thing Messi offers us isn’t a highlight reel. It is a blueprint for mental survival in the modern world. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'

Messi's quote about tuning out the noise

Argentina's Lionel Messi views the ball during the World Cup Group J soccer match against Austria in Arlington on June 22, 2026.(AP)

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Born in Rosario, Argentina, Messi has redefined modern football. He is one of the most decorated player in the history of professional football. Reflecting on the noise that surrounds his historic career, Soccerbible.com quoted Messi in December 2019, sharing a grounded truth: "I try not to pay too much attention to the praise, because, at the end of the day, you just want to improve, and when I'm out on the pitch, I know that there are things I could do better, so I look to focus on that and do the best I can. Of course, when people within football say nice things about me, I'm grateful to them because it's a form of recognition. But I try not to let the criticism or the praise affect me too much in my day-to-day life."

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{{^usCountry}} For football fans, this quote pulls back the curtain on how a sporting icon sustains excellence across decades. The football ecosystem is a hyper-reactive arena of extremes. One week, you are a deity; the next, an ageing liability. Had Messi rode the emotional rollercoaster of public opinion, the immense pressure might have broken him long ago. Instead, his secret weapon is a fiercely guarded internal compass. He tunes out the noise to focus entirely on the work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For football fans, this quote pulls back the curtain on how a sporting icon sustains excellence across decades. The football ecosystem is a hyper-reactive arena of extremes. One week, you are a deity; the next, an ageing liability. Had Messi rode the emotional rollercoaster of public opinion, the immense pressure might have broken him long ago. Instead, his secret weapon is a fiercely guarded internal compass. He tunes out the noise to focus entirely on the work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A legacy built in silence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A legacy built in silence {{/usCountry}}

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But this isn’t just a lesson for athletes. It matters deeply to all of us. We live in an era governed by the algorithm of validation. Whether we are chasing 'likes' on social media, seeking corporate praise, or shrinking under the weight of online criticism, we have outsourced our self-worth to external audiences. We have become a culture addicted to praise and paralysed by critique.

Messi’s philosophy offers a masterclass in emotional stoicism. He reminds us that praise can be just as dangerous as criticism — it breeds complacency, inflates the ego, and blinds us to our flaws. By treating both public applause and public scrutiny as mere background noise, Messi protects his peace of mind and his drive to improve.

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As we celebrate the maestro today, the takeaway is clear: define your own metrics of success. Listen to the feedback that helps you grow, but never let the crowd dictate your worth. In a noisy world, true greatness lies in the quiet ability to keep your head down and just keep playing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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