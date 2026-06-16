Quote of the day by Lionel Messi: ‘Something deep in my character allows me to take the hits and get on with trying…'

Today’s quote of the day comes from Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Known for his extraordinary skill, vision, and consistency, Messi has also often spoken about the mental strength required to succeed at the highest level. (Also read: Quote of the day by Chris Evans: ‘Anything you're scared of, you should push yourself more to do it’ ) In sports and life, Messi teaches us to embrace resilience amidst challenges. (REUTERS)

In an interview with ESPN, Messi said, “Something deep in my character allows me to take the hits and get on with trying to win.” The statement reflects his belief that success in football, and in life, is not just about talent, but about resilience, perseverance, and the ability to keep moving forward despite challenges.

What Lionel Messi’s quote means At its core, Messi’s message is about resilience. In a sport where players constantly face criticism, injuries, defeats, and intense expectations, the ability to recover mentally is just as important as physical ability.

His words suggest that setbacks are inevitable, but what defines a person is how they respond to them. Instead of being discouraged by failures or “hits,” Messi emphasises the importance of continuing the pursuit of victory with focus and determination.