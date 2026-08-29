The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, needs no introduction. A singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Michael was a man of many talents. He is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century, with his musical career making him a household name not just in the United States but across the globe.

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Michael redefined what pop music, dance, and fashion are all about. He introduced multiple generations to dance moves such as the moonwalk, the robot, and the anti-gravity lean. The fact that he is considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time, despite being temporarily linked to serious controversies, is a testament to how talented he was and how undeniable his contribution to the entertainment industry has been.

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{{^usCountry}} Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958 and passed away on June 25, 2009. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his autobiography, Moonwalk, that reads: “To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping to lighten their load.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958 and passed away on June 25, 2009. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his autobiography, Moonwalk, that reads: “To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping to lighten their load.” {{/usCountry}}

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Michael Jackson is widely considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

What is the meaning of Michael Jackson’s quote?

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In the quote, taken from his autobiography published in 1988, Michael Jackson highlights the purpose of his work. He was a man who enjoyed what he did, and he did it to make others happy. The singing and dancing were not part of a “business” where joy was just a by-product, but rather the core of what he had to offer.

The passage from where the quote is taken reads: “To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping them to lighten their load.”

“I want them to walk away from a performance I've done saying, ‘That was great. I want to go back again. I had a great time.’ To me, that's what it's all about. That's wonderful. That's why I don't understand when some celebrities say they don't want their kids in the business.”

What is the relevance of Michael Jackson’s quote?

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As the passage points out, Michael Jackson was genuine about the joy he brought. He did not wish to gatekeep it, even from children, for music, song and dance are universal languages of happiness that all should have the chance to partake in.

He was a man of immense talent and received unimaginable fame, but he was one who never lost touch with what was truly important. In a world that is seemingly divided and full of sorrows, a quote that reminds us of the importance of making people happy and allowing them to forget their worries and fears, even for the briefest moment, is always worth listening to and implementing in our lives.