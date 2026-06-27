Quote of the day by Mithun Chakraborty: 'There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals…'

From sleeping on the footpaths of Mumbai to becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Mithun Chakraborty's life is a story of resilience, determination and perseverance. Let's revisit one of his most inspiring quotes on overcoming adversity.

Mithun Chakraborty, an acclaimed actor and three-time National Film Award winner, rose from adversity to become a film icon. (Instagram)

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Reflecting on the struggles he faced before making it in the film industry, Mithun said in a July 2022 interview with The Times of India, "There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals. I even contemplated suicide. But I fought back. I kept telling myself that if I gave up, everything would end there. I chose to fight, and that's why I'm standing here today." (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajinikanth: ‘Spirituality gives me a lot of power; more than name, fame and money, I seek…' )

What Mithun Chakraborty’s quote means

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{{^usCountry}} At its heart, Mithun’s words are about choosing resilience over despair. The actor openly acknowledges that there were moments when his dreams felt impossible and he questioned whether he could go on. Yet instead of letting those moments define him, he chose to keep fighting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its heart, Mithun’s words are about choosing resilience over despair. The actor openly acknowledges that there were moments when his dreams felt impossible and he questioned whether he could go on. Yet instead of letting those moments define him, he chose to keep fighting. {{/usCountry}}

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His quote serves as a reminder that setbacks and failures don’t have to determine the outcome of your journey. Progress often comes from refusing to give up, even when success seems far away. By sharing one of the darkest chapters of his life, Mithun encourages others to believe that perseverance can eventually lead to extraordinary achievements.

Mithun Chakraborty in Disco Dancer (Film still)

Why Mithun’s message still resonates today

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In an age where success stories are often presented without the struggles behind them, Mithun’s honesty stands out. His journey, from financial hardship and rejection to becoming a National Award-winning actor and one of India’s biggest film icons, shows that resilience is often built through adversity.

Whether you’re pursuing a career, facing personal challenges or working towards a long-term goal, his message reminds us that difficult phases are temporary. Sometimes, the biggest victory is simply choosing not to give up.

About Mithun Chakraborty

Born as Gouranga Chakraborty on June 16, 1950, Mithun Chakraborty is an actor, producer, entrepreneur and politician whose career spans more than five decades. He has appeared in over 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi cinema. Popularly known as 'Mahaguru', Mithun is a three-time National Film Award winner and has also received four Filmfare Awards. In 2024, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. He was also honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

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