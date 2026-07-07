Quote of the day by MS Dhoni: ‘You will meet some good people, you will meet some bad people, the important thing is…’

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 44th birthday on July 7. On the occasion of the former Indian cricket team captain's birthday, let's revisit one of his motivational messages that has the depth to act as a calm beacon for those who struggle with interpersonal relationships in life, where trust becomes one of the most fragile yet fundamental parts of life.

MS Dhoni's journey is inspirational and is a testament of how to bounce back from setbacks.

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Let's hear what he said and why it is a refreshing take that, most importantly, saves you from getting hurt. Sometimes, to protect from heartbreaks, all you need is a new perspective to stay afloat.

MS Dhoni on Raj Shamani's podcast, dated May 21, 2026, shared what he thinks about trust and betrayal.

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What did MS Dhoni say?

{{^usCountry}} "You will meet some good people, you will meet some bad people. The important thing is if somebody betrays your trust, it is not like you stop trusting everyone. What you do is move on. You know the whole thing about life: you want to find those few good people that become part of your life, that make you happy. Remember, the whole journey is that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You will meet some good people, you will meet some bad people. The important thing is if somebody betrays your trust, it is not like you stop trusting everyone. What you do is move on. You know the whole thing about life: you want to find those few good people that become part of your life, that make you happy. Remember, the whole journey is that." {{/usCountry}}

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Why is this life advice valuable?

What makes Dhoni's perspective stand out is that it is not a cynical take on betrayal. It is surprisingly optimistic, as at the crux of his advice lies an important reminder, especially for those who are reeling from heartbreaks and are now more guarded. After being hurt, it takes emotional resilience not to give in to negative reactions, such as being cold, overly suspicious of everyone and emotionally unavailable after being hurt.

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What often happens is that when someone breaks your trust, especially someone you believed had your back, you retreat into your shell, making sweeping generalisations and holding your trust too close. Sure, trust may be broken at some point, because this is life and not everything will go your way. But that does not mean the very idea of trusting someone is foolish or makes you gullible.

The cricketer advocated taking the mature route: treat betrayal as a learning lesson, move on and remain open to the good people who enter your life. You need to appreciate those who add value, happiness and meaning to your life's journey, instead of avoiding everyone out of fear. Being guarded after betrayal may feel instinctive, but social connections also help in the healing journey and make you feel less alone.

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