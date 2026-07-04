Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘The only way to push failure aside is to move ahead, not ignore it, analyse it…’
Learn from Priyanka Chopra how to take failure in stride, learn from it and make success sweeter.
Priyanka Chopra has always been regarded as an inspiring voice, known for speaking her mind on ambition and empowerment. From becoming a household name in Bollywood to starting from scratch in Hollywood, her journey is a reminder that success is rarely linear. It requires you to master resilience and have courage.
At an event in 2017, Priyanka Chopra shared an important message on how to deal with setbacks. Life is a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs, so when the result does not align with your expectations, it can leave you feeling derailed. But Priyanka shared a mindset that encourages people to face failure, learn from it and keep moving forward.
What did Priyanka Chopra say?
“The only way to push failure aside is to move ahead, not ignore it, analyse it and learn from it. Always remember you will never truly enjoy success until you have tasted it.”
Why is it important?
Let's dive into a detailed breakdown. What she said might sound simple, but the choice of every word carries a deeper lesson, shaping how you look at failure.
The common coping mechanism is to ignore failure or dismiss it with shallow, toxic positivity, saying things like, “Oh, it was never meant for me.” But failure should not be disregarded just because it hurts or feels uncomfortable.
Instead, Priyanka Chopra advocated for learning from failure, examining what did not work and understanding the lesson it brings, and applying it, rather than pretending you did not fail at all. Only when you acknowledge failure can you truly move forward. This is where growth begins.
And when you eventually achieve your goals, success feels more meaningful because you know that setbacks you overcame to reach the finishing line. Success will feel and taste differently when you know and remember what it took to get there. And to remember, the first thing you need to do is sit with it, despite being uncomfortable.
When you analyse your mistakes, you get better clarity and return with more conviction. This suggests that failure is part of success, not the opposite.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More