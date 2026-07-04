Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘The only way to push failure aside is to move ahead, not ignore it, analyse it…’

At an event in 2017, Priyanka Chopra shared an important message on how to deal with setbacks. Life is a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs, so when the result does not align with your expectations, it can leave you feeling derailed. But Priyanka shared a mindset that encourages people to face failure, learn from it and keep moving forward.

Priyanka Chopra has always been regarded as an inspiring voice, known for speaking her mind on ambition and empowerment. From becoming a household name in Bollywood to starting from scratch in Hollywood, her journey is a reminder that success is rarely linear. It requires you to master resilience and have courage.

What did Priyanka Chopra say? “The only way to push failure aside is to move ahead, not ignore it, analyse it and learn from it. Always remember you will never truly enjoy success until you have tasted it.”

Why is it important? Let's dive into a detailed breakdown. What she said might sound simple, but the choice of every word carries a deeper lesson, shaping how you look at failure.

The common coping mechanism is to ignore failure or dismiss it with shallow, toxic positivity, saying things like, “Oh, it was never meant for me.” But failure should not be disregarded just because it hurts or feels uncomfortable.

Instead, Priyanka Chopra advocated for learning from failure, examining what did not work and understanding the lesson it brings, and applying it, rather than pretending you did not fail at all. Only when you acknowledge failure can you truly move forward. This is where growth begins.

And when you eventually achieve your goals, success feels more meaningful because you know that setbacks you overcame to reach the finishing line. Success will feel and taste differently when you know and remember what it took to get there. And to remember, the first thing you need to do is sit with it, despite being uncomfortable.

When you analyse your mistakes, you get better clarity and return with more conviction. This suggests that failure is part of success, not the opposite.