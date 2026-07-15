Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘Let the naysayers say whatever they do, be true to your…’

Priyanka Chopra is well-known for articulately expressing her thoughts and candidly sharing lessons from her own life experiences. The 43-year-old actor often offers profound perspectives during podcasts and interviews that receive much admiration for how clearly she presents her thoughts.

Priyanka Chopra's motivational words tell how important it is to have faith in yourself.

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At the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the attitude one should adopt towards negative people and why you should not let their opinions determine your self-worth. Her advice acts as a reminder to release the pressure of pleasing everyone and do the best you can.

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What did Priyanka Chopra say?

{{^usCountry}} “I don't have expectations from people to see me as my own self. I only have that expectation from my loved ones. If someone's calling you useless, does that make you useless? It doesn't. So, let the naysayers say whatever they do. Be true to your God, be true to your family, be true to your fans. Be true to your loved ones, and do the best you can, and that's okay. Doing the best you can is amazing. Everyone, just do the best you can. Take away all the other pressure, and life will be good. We live in very difficult times; just do the best you can.” What did Priyanka Chopra mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don't have expectations from people to see me as my own self. I only have that expectation from my loved ones. If someone's calling you useless, does that make you useless? It doesn't. So, let the naysayers say whatever they do. Be true to your God, be true to your family, be true to your fans. Be true to your loved ones, and do the best you can, and that's okay. Doing the best you can is amazing. Everyone, just do the best you can. Take away all the other pressure, and life will be good. We live in very difficult times; just do the best you can.” What did Priyanka Chopra mean? {{/usCountry}}

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In life, many people may cast aspersions on your dreams and ambitions. Some may even burden you with their own expectations, which can feel compelling enough to make you cave in. However, Priyanka stressed the importance of standing up for yourself instead of living according to other people's opinions and expectations.

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The Bollywood actor encouraged people to focus on the things that help them stay true to themselves and genuinely matter to them. Her message suggests that self-worth must come from within rather than from external validation. People may judge or criticise you, but it is important not to let their opinions influence how you view your own efforts, values and abilities. When you let go of the pressure to please everyone, you can direct your energy towards doing your best and living true to yourself.

Only be true to the people you care about, and don't let others affect you. She gave an example that if anyone calls you useless and questions your credibility, it does not mean you are reduced to their mockery. In the end, your personal efforts matter and show your capability. Your capability is not contingent on what others think of you.

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