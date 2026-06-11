Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘The world won’t believe in you if you don’t believe in you…’

Priyanka Chopra, the global star, actor, producer, and author, needs no introduction. She is a self-made celebrity who is ruling the film industry with her phenomenal acting and work ethics. The multi-award-winning celebrity is among the world’s most recognised personalities. A former Miss World, she made her film debut in 2002 and appeared in more than 60 Bollywood movies.

Priyanka Chopra is a self-made global star.(AP)

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In a podcast with School of Greatness, Priyanka Chopra said, “The world won’t believe in you if you don’t believe in you. But I think it’s also important to recognise that confidence is not something we’re born with. It’s more of a skill we can train ourselves to work with, just like how we do with our muscles. We start with warmups and stuff like that. So, to build confidence for me is starting to use that at a minimal level.”

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Believing in oneself is not overconfidence; it just acts as an anchor that holds us through the battles. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^usCountry}} Even after having a successful career in Bollywood, like anyone, Priyanka also has several things in mind before stepping into Hollywood. But that never stopped her from taking a leap of faith and deciding to do things all over again. What does Priyanka Chopra’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after having a successful career in Bollywood, like anyone, Priyanka also has several things in mind before stepping into Hollywood. But that never stopped her from taking a leap of faith and deciding to do things all over again. What does Priyanka Chopra’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka is a self-made actor, businesswoman, producer, and author. She built her career on her own terms, with her self-belief acting as one of her biggest strengths. Her journey and her words serve as a reminder that no matter what we want to do in our lives, how impossible our dreams might feel, the first thing is to believe in yourself.

Why is Priyanka Chopra’s quote relevant today?

In today’s world of constant validation coming from social media and expectations, Priyanka’s advice is a perfect dose of motivation we all need. Believing in oneself is not overconfidence; it just acts as an anchor that holds us through the battles and difficulties that we might come across while fulfilling our dreams. However, it is easier said than done. Believing in oneself takes a lot of courage and effort because the world keeps reminding us that our dreams are not easy and that we don’t have the capabilities to achieve them.

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Believing in oneself takes a lot of courage and effort. (Unsplash)

The only way to do this is to keep feeding our brains with positive conversations like Priyanka did when she stepped into Hollywood and went for her first audition. Priyanka is also a big believer in positive self-talk and voicing her insecurities to weaken their power over her. The way Priyanka addresses her insecurities, we can do the same and make our dreams come true.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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