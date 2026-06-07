Celebrity stylist says Priyanka Chopra was ‘disrespectful’ during Quantico fittings: ‘Take a Givenchy shoe and kick it’

Recalling their first interactions, Tauben said Priyanka was warm and welcoming. “She was super nice to me and she really liked me,” he shared, adding that he worked hard to ensure she looked her best on screen.

Speaking on a podcast with Tory Morton, Tauben revealed that he was hired to style Priyanka while she was filming the American thriller series Quantico in Montreal. According to him, his responsibilities included styling both Priyanka and several background actors for the project.

Celebrity fashion stylist Cary Tauben recently opened up about his experience working with actor Priyanka Chopra during her Quantico days, recalling an incident that left a lasting impression on him. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut proves polka dots never go out of style in a stunning ₹15K saree; her high ponytail steals the show )

Working with celebrities means handling more than just glamorous red carpets and designer looks. While fans see the polished final appearance, stylists manage everything behind the scenes, from luxury outfits and jewellery to last-minute fittings and fashion emergencies.

However, the stylist also remembered moments during the fitting sessions that he found surprising. “While we were doing fittings, she was a little bit rough on the clothing, which I personally thought was disrespectful,” he said.

‘She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it’ Explaining his perspective, Tauben noted that many of the outfits and accessories had been sourced from luxury fashion houses and high-end boutiques. He cited one particular instance involving a pair of designer shoes. “She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it to the side,” he recalled. “And I was like, these shoes are like $1,000 (approx ₹95,000).”

Despite the incident, Tauben's overall recollection suggested that his professional relationship with Priyanka remained positive, with the stylist emphasising that she had been friendly and appreciative during their collaboration.

At the time, Priyanka was balancing her successful career in India with her growing presence in Hollywood. The actor was filming Quantico in Montreal, where she played FBI recruit-turned-agent Alex Parrish, a role that marked a significant milestone as one of the first leading roles for an Indian actor in a mainstream American network drama.