Quote of the day by Rafael Nadal: ‘Enduring means accepting. Accepting things as they are and not as you would wish…'

Rafael Nadal Parera, popularly known as Rafael Nadal or Rafa by his fans, is a living legend. The Spanish national is a former tennis player who needs no introduction.

Rafael Nadal is also known as the King of Clay for his record wins on the surface. (REUTERS)

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To summarise Nadal’s very long list of achievements, he was ranked the world number one on men's singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 209 weeks, won 92 ATP Tour singles titles, with 22 major titles, is one of the three men to complete the career Golden Slam in singles along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and is known as the King of Clay 81 consecutive win streak on the surface.

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{{^usCountry}} Nadal turned pro in 2001 and retired from the game in 2024. He celebrates his birthday every year on June 3. To commemorate the day, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his 2011 autobiography, Rafa: My Story, which he co-authored with John Carlin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nadal turned pro in 2001 and retired from the game in 2024. He celebrates his birthday every year on June 3. To commemorate the day, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his 2011 autobiography, Rafa: My Story, which he co-authored with John Carlin. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The quote reads: “Enduring means accepting. Accepting things as they are and not as you would wish them to be, and then looking ahead, not behind.” The meaning of Rafael Nadal’s quote {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote reads: “Enduring means accepting. Accepting things as they are and not as you would wish them to be, and then looking ahead, not behind.” The meaning of Rafael Nadal’s quote {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rafael Nadal is a legend forged by his battles on and off the court. He became who he is by competing against the very best that the game has ever produced, Federer and Djokovic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rafael Nadal is a legend forged by his battles on and off the court. He became who he is by competing against the very best that the game has ever produced, Federer and Djokovic. {{/usCountry}}

Rafael Nadal retired from tennis in 2024. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Along with the many wins that came his way, there also came some humbling defeats. There were also injuries that threatened to end his career midway. However, Nadal has not been one to shy away from defeats.

A true embodiment of the sportsman spirit, he has always given his best on the court and returned for the following match with his head held high, no matter the previous outcome.

This spirit is in the heart of the quote, in which he shares the secret of his endurance. The athlete believes that there is strength in accepting the reality, even though it may not be what one wishes for. Because only with acceptance of the present can one make actionable plans for the future, and move ahead in life and in sport.

Relevance of Rafael Nadal’s quote

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Discontentment has been increasingly prevalent in modern society, whether one takes a macro or micro view of things. Almost everyone is uncomfortable with that state of things, even though they are likely to disagree with each other about how “things” should be.

In this scenario, Nadal’s quote, reminding us of the importance of accepting things as they are, seems very timely. Not only does it point one towards accepting the present, but also nudges one to make meaningful plans for the future as one looks “ahead.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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