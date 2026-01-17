Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Legend returns for Melbourne ‘farewell’
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Follow latest updates from the ‘Battle of the world No. 1s’ doubles match at Rod Laver Arena
- 2 Mins agoFederer's still got it!
- 20 Mins agoIs Federer pushing for a return to tennis spotlight?
- 27 Mins agoWhere to watch the match?
- 31 Mins agoFederer 'nervous, excited' to be back at the Happy Slam
- 37 Mins agoWhat is the ‘Battle of the World No. 1s’?
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Roger Federer will get the chance to bid a proper farewell to the Australian Open ahead of the official start of the 2026 edition of the Grand Slam, when he takes centre stage at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday during the opening ceremony....Read More
The 20-time Grand Slam champion is set to feature alongside ATP legends Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter in a “Battle of the World No. 1s” doubles match, which will headline the tournament’s inaugural Opening Ceremony.
It will mark Federer’s first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2020, having officially retired from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Federer was earlier seen in action on Friday when he took the practice courts with world number 13 Casper Ruud. The 44-year-old played a tie-break against the three-time Grand Slam finalist and won the shootout 7-2 in front of a packed crowd, proving he has still got it.
Federer won six of his 20 Grand Slam titles at Rod Laver Arena, the last coming in 2018 when he beat Marin Čilić in straight sets. It also proved to be the final major title of his storied career. His last appearance in Melbourne was in 2020, when he reached the semifinals before being stopped by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Federer's still got it!
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Ahead of the exhibition match, the 44-year-old took to the practice courts alongside world No. 13 Casper Ruud in front of a packed crowd on Friday. The two played a tie-breaker, where Federer won 7-2.
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: That 26-six shot rally
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Federer beat Nadal in five sets in that 2017 Melbourne final, but the 26-point rally remains the highlight from the match. With Nadal serving at 3-4 deuce in the final set, Federer clinched the point with a stunning forehand down the line.
“I've seen it many, many times,” said Federer. “All my friends send it to me. It's on the algorithm of people I know. It [keeps] on coming through. It's a nice point, maybe one of the most important ones I've had in my playing career. What a match, what a celebration, what a moment.”
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: 2017 Australian Open win still the favourite
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Federer won six of his 20 career majors at the Australian Open, including his final Grand Slam title. Yet, the Swiss reiterated that his 2017 win against Rafael Nadal stands out the most. It was their last face-off in a Grand Slam final, although they did run into each other six more times, two of which came in the majors - the 2019 French Open semifinal and the 2019 Wimbledon semifinal. Although it was Federer who won their last-ever ATP tour meeting, Nadal ended the rivalry with a 24-16 lead in the head-to-head tie.
“I guess it has to be 2017 just because of the way it ended in the finals against Rafa. It was surreal. I came here with no expectations... I was maybe going to be happy with the quarters. I think Seve [Luthi], my coach secretly, Ivan [Ljubicic], believing I could do it. I was like more, ‘Yeah, no, not at 17 in the world, not having played in six months, all that’," he said.
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Not singles anymore
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Despite showing his interest in exhibition games, Federer clarified that he would only play doubles. "“It's hard to make it a priority in the schedule when you have four children and so many other things going on," he said. “I'm happy I'm super still active, busy, doing loads of sports. Tennis is part of that.”
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Is Federer pushing for a return to tennis spotlight?
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: A Federer exhibition tour was teased last September by Team8 CEO Tony Godsick, who also mentioned that he had been in talks with Rafael Nadal. Federer, too, expressed interest in the idea and later featured in an exhibition game at the Shanghai Masters, marking his return to the court for the first time since his retirement. The 'Roger Federer & Friends Celebrity Doubles match' featured filmmaker Donnie Yen, actor Wu Lei, and former WTA world No. 15 Zheng Jie.
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Where to watch the match?
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: The exhibition game will only be aired on Australian Open's YouTube channel. And it will begin at 1:30 PM IST
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Federer 'nervous, excited' to be back at the Happy Slam
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: In a press conference moderated by former ATP doubles No. 1 Todd Woodbridge, Federer opened up on his return to the Australian Open, which he called one of his favourite Slams, and on playing the exhibition match against former stars.
He said: “I'm nervous, I'm excited, I'm happy I'm here. “I'm happy there's a moment for the crowd, for me personally, but also being on the court with Lleyton that I shared so much with, Pat that I always loved playing against, even though I never beat him. I always loved Pat. He was one of my favorite players. Then Andre, I was fortunate enough to play against him maybe 10 times or so. Just being together with those guys is going to make me feel better, as well. I have great memories of just being here,” he added. “It's been an incredible tournament for me and one of my favorite places to play tennis.”
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: What is the ‘Battle of the World No. 1s’?
Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: It is an exhibition match feature former world No. 1s Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter. It will be a doubles match, played at the Rod Laver Arena, although the teams haven't been revealed yet.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the ‘Battle of the world No. 1s’ exhibition match featuring Roger Federer, Pat Rafter, Andre Agassi and Leyton Hewitt at the Australian Open 2026 opening ceremony in Melbourne Park. Stay tuned for more updates!