Roger Federer Exhibition Match Australian Open opening ceremony Live: Legend returns for Melbourne ‘farewell’

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is set to feature alongside ATP legends Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter in a “Battle of the World No. 1s” doubles match, which will headline the tournament’s inaugural Opening Ceremony.

It will mark Federer’s first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2020, having officially retired from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Federer was earlier seen in action on Friday when he took the practice courts with world number 13 Casper Ruud. The 44-year-old played a tie-break against the three-time Grand Slam finalist and won the shootout 7-2 in front of a packed crowd, proving he has still got it.

Federer won six of his 20 Grand Slam titles at Rod Laver Arena, the last coming in 2018 when he beat Marin Čilić in straight sets. It also proved to be the final major title of his storied career. His last appearance in Melbourne was in 2020, when he reached the semifinals before being stopped by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.