Novak Djokovic engages in playful banter with Rafael Nadal midway through Australian Open final: ‘Wanna play?’

The cameras captured Djokovic speaking to Nadal, and the Australian Open's official handle shared the clip, which is now going viral.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, was in attendance for the Australian Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, who has shared a memorable rivalry with the Spaniard through the course of his career, took a moment during the final to address Nadal, who was spotted seated in the stands. The 38-year-old turned back to say a thing or two to Nadal, and the remark led to the latter breaking out into a huge smile.

Alcaraz won his maiden Australian Open title after beating Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. With this, he won his seventh Grand Slam and became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, breaking Nadal's record.

Alcaraz, who comes from Spain, took just 22 days and 258 days to complete the Career Slam. Djokovic started the match with a bang, winning the first set; however, Alcaraz displayed his class, winning the next three and sealing the summit clash.

Throughout the entire Australian Open 2026, Alcaraz lost just three sets, displaying a dominant performance.

Nadal was rooting for Alcaraz Earlier, Nadal had categorically stated that he would support Alcaraz, as the duo had teamed up for the Olympics. However, he also said he would be happy if Djokovic won the Australian Open and achieved the 25th Grand Slam of his career.

“If Novak wins, I will be happy for him. What he is doing at this stage of his career is spectacular. He is showing an enormous passion for this sport. But if I have to support someone, I will support Carlos,” Nadal had said before the final.

After coming up short in the final on Sunday, Djokovic addressed the presence of Nadal in the stands, saying it was weird to see the latter seated among the crowd and not being involved as a player.

“The legendary Rafa, who is in the stands, just a few words. Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here. But, I just want to say that it has been an honour to share the court with you. Having you watch the final is the first time for me. Bit of a strange feeling but thank you for being present,” said Djokovic.

This was the first time that Djokovic lost an Australian Open final. The Serbian has won the first Grand Slam of the year 10 times in his career, and his first loss in the final came in his 11th summit clash appearance in Melbourne.