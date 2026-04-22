Quote of the day by Ranveer Singh: ‘Pursue passion with all your might, you have only one life…’

Ranveer Singh is basking in success in both his career and personal life, with two back-to-back hitmakers that broke box-office records in Indian cinema, and recently announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are expecting their second child. He is riding high on both professional and personal milestones. In this joyous moment of double celebration, let's take a look at his view of life, which may reveal the mindset behind his grounded success and happiness.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘All good things that come out from bad things in life…’

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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In 2018, he gave a speech at the launch of the lifestyle brand Carrera, where the host asked for a piece of advice. Ranveer shared his life philosophy regarding passion and success, which also serves as a testament to his steady rise to stardom.

What did Ranveer Singh say?

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "Don't be fearful, whatever it is that you are passionate about. I would say pursue it, pursue it with all your might, all your heart, because you have this one life, and you have got to make the best of it. Don't fear failure, it will happen along the way, but if you persevere enough, if you are persistent enough, you will break through, and you will do it, believe in yourself." What did Ranveer Singh's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Don't be fearful, whatever it is that you are passionate about. I would say pursue it, pursue it with all your might, all your heart, because you have this one life, and you have got to make the best of it. Don't fear failure, it will happen along the way, but if you persevere enough, if you are persistent enough, you will break through, and you will do it, believe in yourself." What did Ranveer Singh's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Doing something you are passionate about intrinsically makes you alive. But when it comes to turning that passion into a living, many draw the line and continue to slog within their ‘comfort zone,’ even if it is something they do not enjoy. Tolerating it feels enough and worth continuing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doing something you are passionate about intrinsically makes you alive. But when it comes to turning that passion into a living, many draw the line and continue to slog within their ‘comfort zone,’ even if it is something they do not enjoy. Tolerating it feels enough and worth continuing. {{/usCountry}}

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But tolerating is not enough, as life is finite. Ranveer Singh rightfully reminded, we all have just one life, so sometimes you do need to take a leap of faith, overcoming hesitation with inner courage. It is a natural human instinct to choose safer options for the sake of self-preservation, especially in the face of failure, the constant ‘what if it does not work out?’

However, when you commit fully and invest yourself emotionally, things can eventually fall into place. Take it from Ranveer Singh himself. Before his big break in Band Baaja Baarat, he would go to film sets not just for countless auditions, but also simply to be around actors and observe them, learn from them. This demonstrates his dedication to his craft and how persistently he pushed himself to become who he is today.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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