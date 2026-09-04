Quote of the day by Rishi Kapoor: ‘You may have legacy but you still have to fight to keep that intact..'

Rishi Kapoor remains one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable actors, with a career spanning five decades and several generations of Bollywood. Born on September 4, 1952, the actor belonged to the influential Kapoor family but often spoke about the importance of hard work, sincerity and proving oneself. On his birth anniversary, let’s revisit one of Rishi Kapoor’s memorable reflections on legacy, success and the effort required to sustain it. (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajkummar Rao: ‘Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise…’ )

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In an interview with The Indian Express, he shared, “You may have legacy but you still have to fight to keep that intact and work with sincerity.”

What Rishi Kapoor’s quote means

Rishi Kapoor’s words suggest that having a legacy may provide an advantage, but it does not guarantee long-term success. For him, sustaining a family name required consistent effort, sincerity and the willingness to prove oneself.

His own career reflected several different phases. After becoming a leading romantic hero following his breakthrough in Bobby, Kapoor experienced professional highs and lows before reinventing himself as a character actor.

The transition allowed him to take on a wider range of roles and work with a younger generation of actors and filmmakers.

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Rishi Kapoor emphasized that while legacy may offer initial opportunities, true success relies on hard work and adaptability.

Why Rishi Kapoor’s words resonate today

{{^usCountry}} In an era when conversations around privilege, legacy and nepotism continue to shape discussions about success, Kapoor’s observation offers a perspective on what comes after an opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an era when conversations around privilege, legacy and nepotism continue to shape discussions about success, Kapoor’s observation offers a perspective on what comes after an opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

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A family name or established reputation may create opportunities, but sustaining a career requires consistency, hard work and the ability to adapt. His message also extends beyond cinema. In any profession, an advantage at the beginning does not necessarily determine how far someone will go. Long-term success often depends on what a person does with that opportunity.

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For Kapoor, the lesson was simple: legacy may give you a starting point, but sincerity and hard work are what help you sustain it.

About Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952, in Mumbai. He began his career as a child actor in Mera Naam Joker and made his leading-actor debut with Bobby in 1973. He was the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. He went on to work across Hindi cinema for more than five decades before his death on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67.