Quote of the day by Robert De Niro: ‘If you're an actor, always be true to your character. If you are not an actor…'

At 83 years old, Robert Anthony De Niro is one of the living legends of Hollywood. The actor and producer is widely considered one of the most influential stars of his generation, winning numerous accolades ranging from the Academy Award to the Golden Globe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Quote of the day by Anne Hathaway: ‘Love is a human experience, not a political statement’

He has been honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2003, the Kennedy Centre Honours in 2009, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2019, and the Honorary Palme d'Or in 2025.

But Robert De Niro’s sphere of work and influence is not limited to Hollywood. Even at this age, the actor remains active socially and politically, and takes to the streets to voice his support of civil rights, democracy and freedom.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} De Niro celebrates his birthday every year on August 17. Today’s quote of the day is his popular statement: “If you're an actor, always be true to your character. If you are not an actor, have character and always be true to yourself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} De Niro celebrates his birthday every year on August 17. Today’s quote of the day is his popular statement: “If you're an actor, always be true to your character. If you are not an actor, have character and always be true to yourself.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Robert De Niro celebrates his birthday on August 17 every year.

What does Robert De Niro’s quote mean?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor who won his first Academy Award playing the role of Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather II, said the line that stressed the importance of having principles in life, something that the character Vito Corleone also believed in.

De Niro’s acting prowess over the years has left no doubt in people’s minds about the fine actor that he is. He is a character actor who has effortlessly stepped into very different shoes on screen over the years, from Raging Bull to Taxi Driver, Meet the Parents to The Intern, and has breathed life into those roles by staying true to the character he is playing.

However, when the cameras are off, De Niro stays true to his character and never falters from voicing his beliefs and fighting for what he feels to be just causes. He has taken on powerful social and political opponents, but has managed to stay true to his own character even at his age.

What is the relevance of Robert De Niro’s quote?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Robert De Niro’s character reminds us that it is important to build a character over the years, through learning, practice, and perseverance. And it is equally important to stay true to it in the face of all odds. It is not that a character cannot evolve, but it should stay true to its essence and stand for what it believes in.