Quote of the day by Anne Hathaway: ‘Love is a human experience, not a political statement’

Anne Hathaway has forged her path to Hollywood royalty, getting her breakthrough in 2001 with The Princess Diaries. Over the following decades, she established her stardom starring in films from a wide range of genres, from Devil Wears Prada to Rachel Getting Married, Interstellar to The Dark Knight Rises.

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At present, Anne Hathaway is starring in two movies running in theatres: Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street. But she is not just one of the most successful actors in the world. She is also an activist who advocates for gender equality as a UN Women goodwill ambassador.

Today’s quote is an excerpt from her speech at the 2008 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Los Angeles Dinner, where she received the Ally Award. The quote reads: ‘Love is a human experience, not a political statement.’