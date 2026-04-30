Quote of the day by Rohit Sharma: ‘Stay in the moment. Don’t think about the past or the future, just focus on what…’

April 30 marks the 39th birthday of Rohit Sharma, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. A former captain of the Indian national team and a right-handed top-order batter, he continues to represent the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

April 30 marks the birthday of Rohit Sharma!(PTI)

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Known for his composure under pressure and ability to deliver in high-stakes moments, Rohit’s approach to the game has often reflected a calm, mindful philosophy. To commemorate his birthday, today’s quote of the day comes from an interview he gave to Star Sports India in June 2025.

What Rohit Sharma said

In the interview, Rohit emphasised that cricket is not played with a fixation on past events or with the intent of settling scores. While emotions and memories may linger, he suggests that dwelling on them does little to influence performance on the field. Instead, success comes from focusing on the present moment and responding to the situation at hand.

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{{^usCountry}} The former Mumbai Indians caption said: “I visualise many things, but they don’t always turn out that way, because you tend to imagine only the positive outcomes. You can’t always expect that what’s going on in your mind is correct or that it will lead to results. So, I have to rely on my instincts. Of course, my experience of playing for India over so many years also helps. You can control your emotions, you can control your thoughts, and stay in the moment. Don’t think about the past or the future – just focus on what you need to do right here.” What Rohit Sharma’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Mumbai Indians caption said: “I visualise many things, but they don’t always turn out that way, because you tend to imagine only the positive outcomes. You can’t always expect that what’s going on in your mind is correct or that it will lead to results. So, I have to rely on my instincts. Of course, my experience of playing for India over so many years also helps. You can control your emotions, you can control your thoughts, and stay in the moment. Don’t think about the past or the future – just focus on what you need to do right here.” What Rohit Sharma’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

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At its core, Rohit Sharma’s words highlight the importance of mental discipline and presence. It’s easy to get caught up in past mistakes or future anxieties, especially in high-pressure environments. However, constantly replaying what has already happened – or worrying about what might – can distract from what truly matters: the present moment.

The cricketer’s emphasis on instinct and experience suggests that while planning and preparation are important, they must be balanced with adaptability. Being present allows you to respond more effectively, think clearly, and perform at your best.

Why Rohit Sharma’s words are relevant today

In today’s fast-paced world, where people are often juggling multiple responsibilities and constantly thinking ahead, staying present can feel like a challenge. Whether it’s career pressures, personal goals, or social expectations, the tendency to overthink the past or future is common.

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Rohit’s perspective serves as a timely reminder to pause and refocus. By grounding ourselves in the present and concentrating on what needs to be done now, we can reduce stress, make better decisions, and approach challenges with greater clarity and confidence.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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