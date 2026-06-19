Quote of the day by Salman Rushdie: ‘People don't like being around despair. Our tolerance for the truly hopeless…’

June 19 marks the 79th birthday of Salman Rushdie, one of the most influential and controversial literary figures of the modern era. Known for his bold imagination, magical realism and sharp political commentary, Rushdie has spent decades exploring themes of migration, religion, identity, exile and freedom in his works.

Salman Rushdie speaks during the opening of the "Literature in the mist" festival in Austria, in March 2026.(AFP)

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His 1988 novel The Satanic Verses sparked global outrage, was banned in more than 20 countries and led to the declaration of a “fatwa” against him by the Supreme Leader of Iran in 1989. Even decades later, Rushdie remained a symbol of radical artistic freedom, surviving a brutal stabbing attack in 2022 while preparing to deliver a lecture in New York.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet amid the grand themes and political storms that surround his work, the author often writes with startling insight about ordinary human emotions. One such observation appears in his 1999 novel The Ground Beneath Her Feet: “People don't like being around despair. Our tolerance for the truly hopeless, for those who are irredeemably broken by life is strictly limited. The sob stories we like are the ones that end before we're bored.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet amid the grand themes and political storms that surround his work, the author often writes with startling insight about ordinary human emotions. One such observation appears in his 1999 novel The Ground Beneath Her Feet: “People don't like being around despair. Our tolerance for the truly hopeless, for those who are irredeemably broken by life is strictly limited. The sob stories we like are the ones that end before we're bored.” {{/usCountry}}

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June 19 marks the birth anniversary of Salman Rushdie! (AFP)

{{^usCountry}} What does Salman Rushdie’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does Salman Rushdie’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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At first glance, Rushdie's quote feels uncomfortable because it exposes a truth many people would rather ignore: while we claim to value empathy, our patience for prolonged suffering is often limited. Society readily embraces stories of pain when they are dramatic, temporary or end in triumph, but despair that lingers – grief that never fully heals, trauma that permanently changes a person or suffering without redemption – is far harder to witness.

In today's world, despair is often packaged into something consumable. Social media and fast-moving news cycles reward emotional stories that are dramatic yet digestible, while quieter struggles such as chronic mental health issues, loneliness, poverty and lasting grief often remain unseen. The Midnight’s Children author's words suggest that our compassion has limits. We prefer narratives that reassure us that everything will eventually be alright. The “irredeemably broken” remind us that sometimes life does not offer neat endings, and that reality can be unsettling.

Why is the quote relevant today?

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Rushdie's observation feels especially relevant in an age of endless scrolling and shrinking attention spans. We celebrate resilience, but we are often impatient with vulnerability. We praise people for “overcoming” hardship, yet rarely know how to support those who are still struggling.

The quote is not merely cynical; it is a challenge. It asks us to examine the limits of our empathy and question whether we are willing to care for people whose pain does not come with an uplifting conclusion. In reminding us of society's discomfort with despair, Rushdie also reminds us of the kind of compassion that truly matters – the compassion that stays, even when the story does not offer an easy ending.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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