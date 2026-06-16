Quote of the day by Imtiaz Ali: ‘The journey will not get over. Please choose now as the moment that you want to enjoy’

Today's quote comes from a January 2025 Tamasha fan meet, where the filmmaker was invited to answer questions about the film. During the interaction, he shared a reflection on happiness, ambition and the tendency to postpone fulfilment until some future milestone is achieved.

Over the years, he has built an impressive filmography that includes Rockstar, Love Aaj Kal, Highway, Tamasha, Amar Singh Chamkila and several other acclaimed projects. His latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga , a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition, is currently running in theatres and has been receiving widespread praise from audiences and critics alike.

June 16 marks the birthday of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali , one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Indian cinema. Known for crafting deeply emotional stories centred on love, identity and self-discovery, Ali became a household name after Jab We Met (2007) quickly attained cult-classic status and transformed him into one of Bollywood's most celebrated directors.

What Imtiaz Ali said The Jab We Met filmmaker said: “Don't wait for tomorrow to be happy, to be fulfilled. You are on a journey. Every person is stuck somewhere or the other. So, don't wait for that – that when this happens, then I will do this, I will be happy, or I will achieve all this. That feeling of having achieved something will never truly come. This should never be the case. The journey never gets over; the story never gets over. Do it now, try, keep trying, make it better; it will get better. The journey will not get over. Please choose now as the moment that you want to enjoy yourself and feel.”

What Imtiaz Ali’s quote means At its core, Imtiaz's message challenges a common belief: that happiness exists somewhere in the future. Many people convince themselves that they will finally be content once they get a promotion, find the perfect partner, earn more money or accomplish a long-term goal. Yet every achievement often gives way to another target, another ambition and another reason to postpone satisfaction.

The 56-year-old filmmaker reminds us that life is not a destination but an ongoing process. There will always be challenges to overcome, uncertainties to navigate, and aspirations yet to be fulfilled. If we wait for everything to fall perfectly into place before allowing ourselves to feel happy, we may spend our entire lives waiting. Instead, he encourages us to appreciate the present moment, celebrate small victories and find meaning in the journey itself rather than an imagined finish line.

Why Imtiaz Ali’s words are relevant today The quote feels particularly relevant in an era shaped by hustle culture, social media comparisons and relentless pressure to achieve more. Many people today measure their worth against carefully curated images of success, constantly feeling as though they are falling behind. This mindset can make happiness seem conditional – something to be earned later rather than experienced now.

Ali's words offer a timely reminder that nobody has everything figured out. Even those who appear successful continue to face struggles, doubts and unfinished journeys. By choosing to engage fully with the present instead of postponing joy for a future that may never arrive exactly as planned, we can cultivate a healthier and more fulfilling relationship with ourselves and our ambitions. His advice is simple yet profound: keep striving, keep growing, but don't forget to live while you're doing it.