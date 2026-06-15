Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘If there is meaning and purpose in what I do, that is my biggest filter’

This quote comes from a February 2024 interview with CNN-News18, where she reflected on self-expression, the role of life experiences in shaping her craft as an actor and the stage of life she has reached today. During the conversation, Deepika spoke about becoming more intentional with her choices and naturally letting go of things that no longer add value or meaning to her life.

Today's quote of the day comes from one of India's most celebrated actors, Deepika Padukone . Over the years, the 40-year-old actor has built a remarkable career through critically acclaimed performances, blockbuster films and her openness about personal struggles, including mental health.

What Deepika Padukone said During the interview, Deepika was asked how she decides what deserves a place in her life and what should be left behind. Reflecting on her younger years, she admitted that earlier in her career, she wanted to do everything. Like many ambitious young professionals, she rarely turned down opportunities and was eager to explore every possibility that came her way.

However, she explained that experience has changed her perspective. Today, whether she is considering a film role, a business venture, a public appearance or a brand endorsement, she evaluates it through a different lens. Instead of asking whether an opportunity is simply attractive or successful, she asks whether it will enrich her life and whether she can contribute something meaningful in return.

For the Jawan actor, purpose has become the guiding principle behind every major decision she makes, and as she put it: “I look at everything in my life today with purpose. And if there is meaning and purpose in what I do, that is my biggest filter. Then I do it. Otherwise it's eliminated.”

What Deepika Padukone’s quote means At its core, this quote is about intentional living. It highlights the importance of moving beyond the fear of missing out and focusing instead on what genuinely aligns with your values, goals and sense of fulfilment.

Many people spend years saying yes to everything – projects, commitments, relationships and responsibilities – because they believe more opportunities automatically lead to greater success. While exploration is important, there often comes a point when quantity gives way to quality. Deepika's words suggest that maturity involves recognising what truly matters and having the confidence to decline what does not.

The quote also reminds us that purpose is a powerful filter. When every decision is measured against meaning rather than impulse, life becomes less cluttered and more focused. Instead of chasing every possibility, we can invest our time and energy in the things that genuinely contribute to our growth and happiness.