'Sensible Kangu is back': Internet is impressed by Kangana Ranaut's kind words for Deepika Padukone

When asked why the industry couldn't get another Kangana Ranaut, Kangana told ABP Live, "Humko lagta hai ki actresses aati hain aur jaati hain. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Dusri Meena Kumari nahi milegi, yahan tak ki main soch rahi thi dusri Karisma Kapoor bhi nahi hogi. Voh jo ek waqt hota hai, chahe Hema Malini ji ho, Waheeda Rehman ho yaa Madhubala toh khair ho hi nahi sakti. Har daur ke ek face hote hain jinko aap kabhi replace nahi kar sakte. Madhuri Dixit dusri nahi hogi. Yeh meri hi baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai dusri Deepika Padukone bhi nahi hogi (We often think that actresses come and go. But that isn't true. There can never be another Meena Kumari. In fact, I was thinking that there can never be another Karisma Kapoor either. Every era has its own icons—whether it's Hema Malini ji, Waheeda Rehman, or Madhubala, who is simply irreplaceable. Each generation has certain faces that can never be replaced. There will never be another Madhuri Dixit. And I'm not just talking about myself. I feel there will never be another Deepika Padukone either)."

In an industry often obsessed with finding the "next big star", Kangana Ranaut believes some actors simply cannot be replaced. Speaking in a recent interview, the actor reflected on the legacy of iconic actresses across generations and argued that every era has its own defining faces. Naming legends such as Meena Kumari, Madhubala , Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit , Kangana said there can never be another version of them, just as there can never be another Deepika Padukone. Her reponse won hearts online.

"Ek daur hota, uss daur ko hum represent karte hain. Lekin yeh baat zaroor hai ki Madhuri ji itna kaam kar rahi, kahin na kahin logon ko yeh baat ka abhas late hua lekin ho zaroor raha hai kyunki unka kaam abhi bhi enjoy kara jaa raha hai. Varna aisa hota ki nahi nahi inko hatao nayi actresses ko laao. They are rare happenings woh hona nahi waali dusri baar (Every era has its own identity, and we represent that era. One thing is certain though, Madhuri ji is still doing so much work, and people are gradually beginning to realise this. It is happening because audiences continue to enjoy watching her work even today. Otherwise, people would simply say, ‘No, no, move her aside and bring in new actresses.’ Some artists are rare phenomena; they are not going to happen a second time)."

Reddit was impressed with Kangana's response. One of the comments read, "I love her clarity of thought." Another commented, "The way she spoke about all her contemporaries and seniors. Pure love!" Another wrote, "Sensible kangu is back." Another comment read, "Her line of thought is so aligned. Shows how much she thinks." Another commented, "I love this mature, secure version of Kangana."