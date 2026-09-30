Popular playback singer, composer, actor and television host Shantanu Mukherjee, professionally known as Shaan, is widely regarded as the ‘Golden Voice of India’ for his melodious and romantic songs, particularly during the 2000s. He records songs primarily in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu. This popular playback singer celebrates his birthday on September 30th every year.

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On the occasion of his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his interview on Game Changers with Komal Nahta, which aired on August 15, 2026: “You can learn from others, but eventually you have to find your own voice.”

What does Shaan’s quote mean?

Shaan’s words emphasised the importance of learning from the people and experiences around us while developing an identity of our own. According to him, inspiration can shape our perspective, skills, and approach, but true individuality comes from understanding what feels authentic to us. He advises that rather than simply imitating those we admire, the journey is about taking what we learn, making it our own, and eventually finding a voice, style, and identity that is uniquely ours.

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{{^usCountry}} Learning from others does not mean losing your individuality. The people we look up to can teach us valuable lessons, shape our perspective, and help us understand our craft better. But over time, it is important to take those lessons and interpret them in our own way. Finding your own voice is about knowing what resonates with you and having the confidence to express it. Why is Shaan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Learning from others does not mean losing your individuality. The people we look up to can teach us valuable lessons, shape our perspective, and help us understand our craft better. But over time, it is important to take those lessons and interpret them in our own way. Finding your own voice is about knowing what resonates with you and having the confidence to express it. Why is Shaan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s world of artificial intelligence, where plagiarism and imitation have become growing concerns, finding your own voice and developing an identity of your own has become more important than ever. Shaan’s words remind us that while we can learn from others and draw inspiration from their work, creativity also lies in bringing our own perspective to what we create. Learning should be a stepping stone to originality, not a substitute for it.

Guwahati, Jul 06 (ANI): Bollywood singer Shaan performs during the Prag Cine Awards 2026, in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Who is Shaan?

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Shaan is an Indian playback singer, composer, actor, and television host. He is known as the ‘Golden Voice of India.’ He is among the notable playback singers of India, mainly during the 2000s. Shaan is a recipient of two Filmfare awards and three International Indian Film Academy Awards.