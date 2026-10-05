Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘When someone is being rude, remember that their behaviour is their karma, your reaction is yours…’

Shahid Kapoor is known for his phenomenal acting skills and character development. The actor worked primarily in Hindi films and is often recognised for portraying romantic roles. He is one of the highest-paid Indian actors and has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. The actor also received several awards and accolades, including three Filmfare Awards.

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During his deeply spiritual and reflective segment on Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast, Shahid Kapoor spoke about handling hostility, retaining grace, and framing one’s karma as an individual journey with the Divine rather than a reaction to other people.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “If somebody is being mean, let them be mean. You be nice anyways, be kind anyways, because eventually, it’s not between you and them. It’s between you and Him. How did you behave? How did you respond? Did you hold onto your goodness, or did you let their negativity change who you are? It is easy to be kind to people who treat you well; the real test of your character is how you carry yourself in front of people who are bitter, rude, and disrespectful. ​ What does Shahid Kapoor’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “If somebody is being mean, let them be mean. You be nice anyways, be kind anyways, because eventually, it’s not between you and them. It’s between you and Him. How did you behave? How did you respond? Did you hold onto your goodness, or did you let their negativity change who you are? It is easy to be kind to people who treat you well; the real test of your character is how you carry yourself in front of people who are bitter, rude, and disrespectful. ​ What does Shahid Kapoor’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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​Shahid’s quote highlights that we need to draw a clear line between what another person does and how we choose to respond. You cannot control how someone behaves, and you don't have to take their behaviour as a reflection of your own worth. Even when someone's behaviour is unpleasant or disrespectful, you still have some control over whether you respond with anger, kindness, silence or firmness.

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Shahid Kapoor was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O Romeo.

Why is Shahid Kapoor’s quote relevant today?

With social media, workplace pressures and everyday interactions often exposing us to unsolicited opinions and rude comments, the quote is particularly relevant. It is easy to respond instantly, especially when we feel insulted or attacked. But pausing before reacting can prevent someone else's behaviour from determining our own.

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As Shahid Kapoor enters his mid-40s looking better than ever, his message was clear: prioritise movement, and practise mindful eating.

More about Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, is best known for his romantic films, but over the years, he has also earned acclaim for taking on challenging and unconventional roles. He was featured in Vivah, Ishq Vishq, Badmash Company, and more.

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