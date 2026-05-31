Quote of the day by Sobhita Dhulipala: 'When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships'

Sobhita Dhulipala has made her mark both as a model and an actor. She began her career in the show business by participating in beauty pageants before making her acting debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Her breakthrough role came three years later, when she became the lead in the Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

Sobhita Dhulipala was taught the importance of fending for herself. (Instagram)

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The 33-year-old has worked across industries, starring in Telugu films Goodachari and Major, Malayalam films Moothon and Kurup, Tamil films Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, as well as the Hindi crime thriller, The Night Manager. She also appeared in the American action thriller Money Man in 2024.

The star celebrates her birthday every year on May 31. On that occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from her interview with Grazia that was published in April 2021. The quote reads: “When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships.”

What is the meaning of Sobhita Dhulipala’s quote?

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{{^usCountry}} The quote gives an insight into the personality and upbringing of Sobhita Dhulipala. She said the aforementioned line while speaking about how she was brought up by her mother, who she shared had impeccable taste and a flair for the arts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote gives an insight into the personality and upbringing of Sobhita Dhulipala. She said the aforementioned line while speaking about how she was brought up by her mother, who she shared had impeccable taste and a flair for the arts. {{/usCountry}}

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Sobhita Dhulipala was a timid girl growing up. (Instagram)

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Earlier in the same interview, Sobhita shared that she was very timid growing up, and it was the presence of strong figures such as her mother that helped her gain confidence.

Describing her mother, Sobhita stated, “She’s a teacher, a very kind and bright woman. So, I think her idea of being an ideal woman had a lot to do with being an ideal person. She didn't limit me to being a woman. I was taught the importance of being able to fend for myself. My mum thought of certain individualities as very important.”

The idea of building a voice of one’s own and being there for oneself is also central to the statement, “When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships.” It signifies that if a person is not able to help themselves in the hour of need, it is unlikely that they can become the source of strength for others, and thereby have strong relationships.

What is the significance of Sobhita Dhulipala’s quote?

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The statement “When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships” is a timeless piece of advice. Human beings are social animals, and the relationships we share with others are crucial to our survival as well as our quality of life. As such, the words by Sobhita Dhulipala are not just something to keep in mind, but also to actively work upon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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