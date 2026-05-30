Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: ‘What keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Kriti Sanon: “What keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else.” Known for her critically acclaimed work in Mimi and other blockbuster hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Dilwale, Kriti has often spoken candidly about ambition, self-belief, and navigating life in the spotlight. This quote comes from her December 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, where she reflected on fame, the constant attention that comes with being a public figure, how it shapes everyday choices, and the ways she stays grounded while living under scrutiny. Kriti Sanon stays grounded by being her true self. (AFP)

What Kriti Sanon said Speaking about being in the public eye and the emotional discipline it requires, Kriti shared how staying authentic has become her anchor.

She said, “Being in the spotlight means everything is constantly observed, from what you wear to how you show up on days when you’re tired or not feeling your best. But you still smile and give that moment to fans and paparazzi, and I’ve come to accept that as part of the job. But apart from that, what keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else.

We act enough in front of cameras, and I don't have it in me to keep up the act in life. Staying real and being surrounded by real people is very important. I keep my circle small and value having honest, real people around me rather than those who only show up during good times. Being with my family and living with them keeps me grounded. Above all, I try to stay as real and authentic as possible.”