Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya look absolutely chic in stylish outfits for an event in Hyderabad

Sobhita's silk attire comes in a beautiful pearl-white shade. It features a pan kou blouse with buttons crafted by looping, sewing, and knotting fabric strips into tiny masterpieces. The top also has a Mandarin collar, a sleeveless design, a figure-skimming silhouette, front button closures, front pockets, and a slit on the waist.

The internet’s favourite power couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala , looked absolutely stunning at the high-profile event last night. For the occasion, while Naga chose a tailored polo T-shirt and pants set, Sobhita complemented her husband in a silk blouse and skirt look. Together, both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya exuded quiet confidence, making a strong style statement without trying too hard.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attended an event for technology giant Apple in Hyderabad on Friday, May 1. The couple looked absolutely chic as they posed for the paparazzi during the media photocall. Let's decode their looks.

She wore it with dhoti-style pants crafted from a breezy silk fabric featuring a pleated design, a cinched hem, a high-rise waistline, and a flowy silhouette. She completed the look with pointed heels adorned with shimmering colourful crystals.

Meanwhile, for the jewels, Sobhita chose silver diamond dangling earrings and hoop earrings. She tied her shoulder-length tresses in a centre-parted half-do, and for the glam, she chose feathered brows, muted smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

As for Naga Chaitanya, he complemented his wife in smart casuals. The Vrushakarma actor wore a navy blue Polo T-shirt featuring a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He completed the outfit with greyish-black tailored pants featuring a straight leg fit. A trimmed beard, a silver bracelet watch, and dress shoes rounded off the look.

About the couple Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family and select friends. The couple chose a simple yet culturally rich wedding rather than a grand spectacle.

The two actors were first linked in 2022, about a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While they initially chose not to address the dating rumours publicly, speculation about their relationship grew after fans noticed them sharing pictures from similar vacation destinations and being spotted together on trips. Their relationship eventually became official in August 2024 when the couple got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad.