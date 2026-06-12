Quote of the day by Tabu: ‘People are more worried about your age than you are yourself’

Today's quote of the day comes from acclaimed actor Tabu, known for her powerful performances, timeless screen presence, and refreshing honesty. Over the years, she has earned admiration not only for her acting prowess but also for her thoughtful perspectives on life, individuality, and ageing.

Tabu emphasises the importance of self-acceptance over societal judgment regarding ageing.(Instagram)

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In a May 2026 interview with The Times of India, Tabu spoke about the scrutiny women often face as they grow older, saying, “People are more worried about your age than you are yourself. They want to show you the mirror, as though you don't have one at home.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want’ )

What Tabu's quote means

At its heart, the quote addresses society's tendency to place excessive importance on age, particularly when it comes to women. Tabu points out that while individuals are often aware of their own ageing journey, it is frequently others who seem more preoccupied with reminding them of it.

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{{^usCountry}} Her words highlight how conversations around age can sometimes be less about concern and more about societal expectations. Whether in workplaces, social circles, or the entertainment industry, people are often judged based on how well they fit age-related norms rather than who they are as individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words highlight how conversations around age can sometimes be less about concern and more about societal expectations. Whether in workplaces, social circles, or the entertainment industry, people are often judged based on how well they fit age-related norms rather than who they are as individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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The quote is also a reminder that ageing is a natural part of life, not something that needs constant commentary. Self-awareness does not require external validation or repeated reminders. Knowing and accepting oneself can be far more empowering than seeking approval from others.

Why Tabu's message resonates today

In an era where youth is often celebrated above all else, Tabu's perspective feels particularly relevant. Social media, beauty standards, and cultural expectations continue to place immense pressure on people to look and behave a certain way as they age.

Her quote encourages a shift in focus from external judgment to self-acceptance. Instead of worrying about how others perceive us, it reminds us to embrace our experiences, growth, and individuality with confidence.

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Ultimately, Tabu's words serve as a powerful reminder that ageing is personal. The opinions of others do not define our worth, and true confidence comes from being comfortable in our own skin.

About Tabu

Tabu, whose real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, is a celebrated Indian actor best known for her work in Hindi cinema. Renowned for her versatility, she has earned acclaim for portraying layered and emotionally nuanced characters across both commercial and critically acclaimed films.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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