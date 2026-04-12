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Quote of the day by Timothée Chalamet: ‘You have to realise that life comes from you and not at you…'

Timothée Chalamet's motivating quote reframes helplessness and makes you look at your life more positively. Read his exact quote.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Adrija Dey
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Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet’s refreshing take on life, shared in a candid moment during an interview with Glamour alongside Zendaya while promoting Dune on October 22, 2021, is both poignant and profoundly thought-provoking.

Timothée Chalamet stated that it is important to acknowledge that you have agency.(AFP)

He said, “You could be the master of your fate, you could be the captain of your soul, but you have to realise that life comes from you and not at you.

The quote encourages you to view adversity in your life from a different perspective, empowering you by reminding you that you are responsible for your own life and have the ability to shape it. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Christina Koch: ‘Do the things that might even scare you, the things that intimidate you…’

What does Timothée Chalamet's quote mean?

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

timothée chalamet
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