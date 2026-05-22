Rajeev Khandelwal's 3-storey dream home Jannat: Take a tour of cosy mansion with red door, kitchen garden, vintage vibes

In the high-octane world of Mumbai real estate, where celebrity homes are often synonymous with sleek marble, floor-to-ceiling glass, and curated glam aesthetics, actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s residence stands as a refreshing, earthy anomaly. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

Rajeev Khandelwal's Mumbai home is a true paradise in the heart of the concrete jungle. (YouTube/ Curly Tales)

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Aptly named ‘Jannat (paradise)', his triplex in the leafy outskirts of Goregaon is less of a home and more of a sanctuary — a masterclass in rustic charm, vintage warmth, and deeply personal storytelling.

The unique red door

Rajeev Khandelwal's house tour video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube on May 21 begins at a striking, solid red front door, adorned with a classic brass knocker. It’s a bold choice that immediately sets the tone: this is a home that values character over trends.

Upon entering, guests are greeted not by a grand foyer, but by a space that feels lived-in and loved. Throughout the home, walls act as a gallery of Rajeev’s life, featuring floor-to-ceiling clusters of framed photographs, travel mementoes, and black-and-white portraits that give the home a nostalgic, museum-like quality.

Living spaces filled with memories and minimalism

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike the sprawling, empty lounges seen in typical Bollywood pads, Rajeev’s living room is centred around a sleek black upright piano — a clear nod to his love for music. The furniture is an eclectic mix; a contemporary white sofa sits comfortably alongside a plush, teal-patterned armchair and vibrant, mismatched cushions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike the sprawling, empty lounges seen in typical Bollywood pads, Rajeev’s living room is centred around a sleek black upright piano — a clear nod to his love for music. The furniture is an eclectic mix; a contemporary white sofa sits comfortably alongside a plush, teal-patterned armchair and vibrant, mismatched cushions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The bar area is equally understated yet stylish, featuring intricate blue-and-white patterned tiles and a collection of vintage glassware. The lighting throughout the house is warm and golden, often provided by industrial-chic pendants, which highlight the raw, natural textures of the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bar area is equally understated yet stylish, featuring intricate blue-and-white patterned tiles and a collection of vintage glassware. The lighting throughout the house is warm and golden, often provided by industrial-chic pendants, which highlight the raw, natural textures of the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soulful kitchen and cosy study {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soulful kitchen and cosy study {{/usCountry}}

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Perhaps the most endearing part of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is a chef’s dream of wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a central island. A wall beside the kitchen is playfully decorated with hanging cast-iron pans, ladles, and a classic cuckoo clock, reinforcing the 'cottage' vibe.

The adjacent dining area is bathed in natural light filtering through bamboo blinds. A sturdy wooden table paired with colourful, mismatched chairs creates a relaxed, communal atmosphere.

A wooden-railed staircase — its walls lined with even more memories — leads to the private quarters. Here, Rajeev has carved out a 'small study' that every bibliophile would envy. A massive, dark-wood bookshelf spans an entire wall, housing an extensive collection of books, awards, and a framed gold handprint. Nestled within this library is a cosy pink daybed — a perfect corner for reading.

The kitchen garden and balconies

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What truly sets 'Jannat' apart is its seamless integration with the outdoors. Large sliding glass doors in the living areas lead to private terrace gardens. These aren't manicured, artificial lawns; they are lush, slightly wild kitchen gardens filled with plants, and climbing vines. Even the master bedroom is designed to catch the early morning light.

The outdoor seating area, featuring simple wooden folding chairs and a small cafe table, offers a quiet spot for morning coffee. From the outside, the house is draped in greenery, with creepers cascading down the balconies, giving the concrete structure a soft, organic skin. The terrace features a lush kitchen garden where the actor grows bottle gourd, papaya, spinach, and kale, among other things.

While many celebrity homes feel like they were designed for a magazine shoot, Rajeev’s 'Jannat' feels like it was designed for a person. By choosing terracotta tones, raw wood, and personal artefacts over gold leaf and Italian marble, he has created a space that is genuinely 'peaceful'.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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