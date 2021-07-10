Re-imagining a capital city: The Delhi Master Plan - 2041

To make the streets safer, agencies will ensure proper illumination on the streets, and additional security. For easy access to the hubs of nightlife, certain buses and Metro lines will run their services late into the night. Most of these circuits will have pedestrian-only stretches to enhance the shopping and cultural experience.

Seven historical cities precede New Delhi, yet the national capital is still evolving. A new Master Plan proposes a 24x7 metropolis with cultural and business precincts; a city that is future-ready and provides a better quality of life to its citizens, addresses chronic problems of traffic congestion and pollution, offers more open spaces for the public and conserves its heritage in a people-friendly manner. As Delhi debates the provisions of the Master Plan - 2041, HT takes a look at how the city will change, if the plan becomes reality.

HERITAGE

Festivals, art and craft bazaars, heritage walks, performance spaces, museums, libraries, cafes and music venues will turn standalone monuments into cultural hubs. (HT illustrations: Mohit Suneja and Gajanan Nirphale)

HOUSING

Housing projects near business centres, industrial areas and education hubs will ensure shorter commutes. Private developers will be encouraged to provide better, modern houses. Government agencies will develop affordable rental homes. (HT illustrations: Mohit Suneja and Gajanan Nirphale)

WORKSPACES

The plan envisions modern workspaces near transit nodes, co-working spaces for start-ups and better public and digital infrastructure around existing business hubs. Areas with high potential for economic growth will be notified as business promotion districts. (HT illustrations: Mohit Suneja and Gajanan Nirphale)

THE YAMUNA

Until the 1960s, Delhiites would picnic along the banks of the Yamuna. There is now a plan to develop walking and cycling trails and a green buffer zone here, to help restore the city’s connection with its river. (HT illustrations: Mohit Suneja and Gajanan Nirphale)

NIGHTLIFE

Buildings in areas with nightlife circuits, particularly near heritage monuments and in central business districts, will be allowed to run small eateries, coffee shops, bookshops or other recreational facilities to boost nightlife and safety. (HT illustrations: Mohit Suneja and Gajanan Nirphale)

