Updating older home decor and interior design with modern touches is a fantastic way to bring a fresh and contemporary look to your living space while preserving the charm and sentimental value of the existing pieces. There are several approaches you can take to achieve this transformation where one option is to reupholster outdated furniture with modern fabrics, selecting vibrant colors or trendy patterns that complement your overall decor.

Revitalising your home: Tips for updating older architecture with modern touch (Image by 5460160 from Pixabay)

You can also consider refinishing wooden furniture by sanding and restaining or painting it with modern hues. Another idea is to mix and match old and new elements, pairing antique furniture with sleek, modern accessories to create an eclectic and stylish aesthetic.

Additionally, incorporating modern accents such as decorative pillows, throws, or contemporary artwork can instantly update the look of older furniture. With a little creativity and attention to detail, you can seamlessly blend the old and new, breathing new life into your cherished furniture pieces.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijai Subramaniam, Founder and Chairman at Royaloak Furniture, suggested:

A mix of seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary design elements play a prime role in the delicate art of transforming your living space while preserving its distinctive character. Combining a modern sofa with sleek lines and pairing it with a vintage coffee table can create a captivating contrast. One must choose a dining table that complements your space and comfortably accommodates your guests while maintaining your persona and the overall aesthetic of the adobe. Choosing a bed frame that aligns with your style preferences and achieving this modern aesthetic by adding a contemporary dresser and nightstands. Incorporating modern storage units such as sleek cabinets, bookshelves, or entertainment centers to declutter your space.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Atreyee Choudhury, Founder and Principal Interior Architect at De Panache, recommended:

1. Change the movable furniture and drapes and rugs

In order to revitalise the older architecture of any home one must not destroy the authentic feel of his/her home. By Blending judiciously modern and minimalist movable furniture pieces like beds, sofas, and coffee tables with the old-world charm of heritage architecture of an old world, one can certainly add a modern touch to home architecture. It has to be the perfect amalgamation of old and new, more ornate and clean modern designs. Just by changing the movable furniture, drapes and rugs, anyone can achieve a total makeover without eradicating the older essence of the home. Though it is not necessary to change all the movable furniture, even a piece or two can be changed and still micro memories around old carved furniture can be retained. The idea is to create new memories without damaging the old one. New furniture pieces added must not stand out as a separate entity rather they must blend seamlessly into the old architecture of the existing home.

2. Modernise electrical, air conditioning and home automation in older homes

In order to revive your old home if you modernize electrical and air conditioning and add some home automation to your old abode, it will be a marriage between modern technology and traditional architecture. One can enjoy the comforts & safety of home automation without ruining the essence of heritage architecture.

3. Use paint to give your interior and exterior a complete makeover

Unleash the power of paint to magically transform your older architecture into a modern marvel, both inside and out. Embrace contemporary hues, from chic neutrals to bold splashes of colour, to accentuate your space's unique features. Dare to create an eye-catching accent wall or elevate the elegance of trim and molding with contrasting tones. Watch as doors and windows come alive with striking colour combinations, while the exterior flaunts a fresh, updated vibe. Let the modern palette flow into outdoor living areas, such as patios, decks, and porches, and don't forget to rejuvenate furniture and accessories with a touch of modernity. Finally, delve into the world of textured paint and faux finishes to add depth and sophistication to your walls. With a stroke of a brush, your older architecture will be reborn, radiating modern charm and style.

4. Revive timeless spaces with creative flooring solutions in older architecture

Breathing new life into older architecture is an art, and flooring plays a starring role in this transformation. Begin by bidding farewell to outdated materials, making way for contemporary options like luxury vinyl planks, engineered hardwood, or polished concrete. Embrace the modern, airy atmosphere of open-concept living by removing non-load-bearing walls, allowing for a seamless flow of flooring materials and enhanced visual appeal.

Light-coloured flooring can work wonders in brightening up a space and creating an open, contemporary feel. Introduce modern area rugs to define specific zones within a room, adding visual interest, texture, and warmth while complementing the updated flooring. Stay environmentally conscious by incorporating sustainable materials like bamboo, reclaimed wood, or cork for a modern touch.

Unleash your creativity by experimenting with patterns and designs, combining different flooring materials or installing them in unique layouts like herringbone or chevron patterns. Add a touch of luxury with natural stone flooring in select areas like entryways or bathrooms, creating a lavish, modern feel. If the original hardwood floors are in good condition, consider refinishing them with a modern stain colour or matte finish, preserving their charm while giving them a fresh, updated look.

By updating the flooring in older architecture, you can significantly enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of the space, masterfully merging old-world charm with modern sophistication.

5. A garden oasis: Merging old-world charm and modern sophistication

Transforming front yard and backyard gardens can breathe new life into older architecture, enhancing curb appeal and outdoor living experiences. Begin by crafting a modern landscape design with clean lines, geometric shapes and minimalist garden beds that complement the building's architectural style. Opt for a mix of modern, low-maintenance plants to create a visually appealing and easy-to-maintain garden, adding depth and interest with varying textures, colours and heights.

Design functional outdoor living spaces using contemporary materials and furnish them with modern outdoor furniture to create comfortable areas for relaxation and entertainment. Illuminate the garden with energy-efficient lighting fixtures that highlight architectural features, paths, and focal points. Incorporate modern hardscaping elements, vertical gardens, and sleek water features to create a cohesive and contemporary look throughout the space.

Embrace sustainable gardening practices and integrate modern art pieces or sculptures to add a touch of sophistication. Finally, harness the power of smart technology to make garden maintenance more efficient and convenient. By thoughtfully designing and updating front yard and backyard gardens, you can seamlessly merge old-world charm with modern sophistication, elevating the overall appeal and functionality of older architecture.