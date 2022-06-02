Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori passes away at 73
art culture

Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori passes away at 73

Santoor maestro and Padma Shri awardee Bhajan Sopori passed away on June 2 in a Gurugram hospital.
Santoor maestro and Padma Shri awardee Bhajan Sopori passed away on Thursday(Wikipedia)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Posted by Parmita Uniyal

Santoor maestro and Padma Shri awardee Bhajan Sopori passed away on June 2 in Fortis Hospital, Gurugram at the age of 73. According to reports, he was suffering from colon cancer. The santoor player was born in Sopore in Kashmir Valley in 1948 and belonged to the Sufiana gharana of Indian classical music. He was great-grandson of Pandit Shankar Pandit, who had developed the style popularly known as the ‘Sufi Baaj’ (style), based on Sufiana Qalam and Hindustani Classical music.

Hailed as 'Saint of the Santoor' and the 'King of Strings', Sopori won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Padma Shri in 2004. In 2009 he was honoured with the Baba Allaudin Khan Award and M N Mathur award in 2011 for his contribution to Indian classical music.

Sopori composed music for over 6000 songs in various languages and dialects like Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Sindhi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Himachali, Rajasthani, Telegu, Tamil, etc. and also foreign languages like Persian, Arabic, etc and his work was part of films, commercials, documentaries, serials, operas and choirs among others.

Bhajan Sopori received many national and international awards, lifetime honours and titles and decorations for his contribution to Indian music. (abhaysopori.com)
RELATED STORIES

Pandit Sopori, who was considered as the cultural link between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India, also ran a music academy called SaMaPa (Sopori Academy for Music and Performing Arts).

Sopori who learnt western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani from his grandgather S.C. Sopori and father Shambhoo Nath, was all of five when he gave his first public performance in 1953.

Meanwhile Twitter tributes have started to pour in for the Santoor legend.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP