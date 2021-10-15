Saving every tweet: Meet researchers using bird calls, AI to study biodiversity

Exploring the Anamalai Hills of Tamil Nadu, Vijay Ramesh, 30, would halt in his tracks every time he heard a white-bellied blue flycatcher. The bird remained elusive. He rarely saw it.

This is a species endemic to the Western Ghats, and he assumed there just weren’t that many. It was only after he set up audio recorders at some of the same sites that he realised the bird wasn’t nearly as rare as he had thought.

“In a tropical forest, you’re often just hearing a bird instead of seeing it. The white-bellied blue flycatcher is very shy, and the recorders showed it to be more common than we thought. That’s what really stands out when you study these birds from an acoustic point of view,” says Ramesh.

Bioacoustics, a field devoted to the study of animal sounds, is the focus of PhD candidates Ramesh, Sarika Khanwilkar, 29, and Pooja Choksi, 31, and their research collaboration, Project Dhvani. Since 2018, the initiative launched by the three students (they’re pursuing doctorates in ecology, evolution and environmental biology at Columbia University) has been collecting soundscape recordings from sites across central India and the Western Ghats. This includes sounds from birds, bats, insects and, of course, humans.

In addition to understanding the patterns of presence or absence of a species, the project uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse the data collected and study how various species interact with their environment and react to changes in their habitat.

Sound garden

Passive acoustic monitoring is a major component of Project Dhvani’s ground research, usually conducted over the summer and winter, when they can capture vocalisations from a large number of resident and migratory bird species. Project Dhvani’s team of ecologists set up audio recorders at selected spots. These recorders continually capture the different frequencies of this ecosystem (usually 0 to 24,000Hz), some of which are inaudible to humans.

“There are many traditional methods that ecologists use to understand how species respond to changes in their habitat. But the auditory dimension is one that hasn’t been explored much,” Choksi says.

Bioacoustics, as a broader discipline, can be traced back to the early 1970s, when acoustic communication between animals first began to be studied. The term “soundscape ecology” and the idea that one could study sounds from an entire landscape is more recent, with studies dating back to 2011.