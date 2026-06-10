Scarlet review: 5 dishes to try at new cafe in Mani Square, Kolkata

As we walked through the doors of Scarlet, the first thing that struck the mind was the happy buzz that filled the space. The smooth curves on the wood-panelled floor guided the movement as we were led to a corner table from where the entire restaurant opened up to our view.

Scarlet has opened its third outlet at Mani Square Mall in Kolkata.

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Situated on the third floor of the Mani Square Mall in Kolkata, this is the third outlet of the cafe. The seating area was designed organically around an artisanal tree with red plumage that served as the centrepiece of the cafe. Chairs and booths were lit up by the natural light that filtered through the glass walls as well as the warm lights hanging from the ceilings within ovoid cages of rattan weaves.

Surrounded by greenery, it felt that the Mediterranean tones and tropical modernism that the cafe claimed to be inspired by were well brought out. But as with any restaurant, the food was the real test. And Scarlet did well in it. Here are the top five dishes we tried at the place.

1. Truffle mushroom fettuccini

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{{^usCountry}} The rich and creamy pasta dish was loaded with mushrooms. House-made fettuccini pasta tossed with chopped mushrooms, coated with mushroom sauce and drizzled with mushroom oil. It was served with a slice of toasted garlic bread and was very hearty overall. A comfort food well executed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rich and creamy pasta dish was loaded with mushrooms. House-made fettuccini pasta tossed with chopped mushrooms, coated with mushroom sauce and drizzled with mushroom oil. It was served with a slice of toasted garlic bread and was very hearty overall. A comfort food well executed. {{/usCountry}}

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Truffle mushroom fettuccini, iced tiramisu latte, and pesto and burrata pizza at Scarlet at Mani Square Mall, Kolkata.

{{^usCountry}} 2. Pesto and burrata pizza {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Pesto and burrata pizza {{/usCountry}}

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The second star dish is the pizza, with the freshly baked bread being the best thing about it. Perfectly crisp underside with soft and fluffy edges, it was further elevated by the well-balanced pesto sauce and fresh buffalo burrata cheese on top. Wholesome and rustic, and definitely not over-the-top.

3. Grilled fish with lemon caper butter sauce

The signature dish for Scarlet, the grilled fish showed off the cafe's connection with the city's roots. The perfectly cooked Kolkata bhetki fillet is served on a bed of sauteed vegetables, with a drizzle of chilli sauce around the plate. It was accompanied by a delicately balanced lemon caper butter sauce that was to be poured on top. A solid main course.

4. Iced tiramisu latte

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Presented as one of the most popular items on the menu, the iced tiramisu latte is a three-layered cold coffee topped with whipped cream and a serving of tiramisu. It is sweet and hearty, and the thing to go for if one loves coffee-flavoured desserts.

5. Matilda cake

The Matilda cake from the open bakery at the cafe is exactly as one expects it to be. Triple-layered chocolate cake with chocolate icing is a deliciously gooey affair. The perfect choice to end the meal on a strong note.

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We tried two other dishes, which also deserve a mention. The spicy mango picante is a summer special drink at the Scarlet. Fresh mango infused with chilli flakes and a salt rimmed finish, it is a strong hit of refreshment in the hot summer days. However, the drink with jalapenos is not for those who prefer their drinks sweet and mild.

Another one is the spinach and mushroom sriracha French toast. A thick slice of brioche with siracha mayo, wilted spinach, and noisette butter mushroom layered on top, served along with drizzled chilli oil around the plate, it is perfect for those seeking a spicy and savoury filling dish.

Scarlet: 3rd floor, Mani Square, EM Bypass. Cafe Timing from 11am to 11pm. Price: ₹1,200 for two.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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