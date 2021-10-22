Scene together, taken apart: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Bonus: No, she doesn’t need to tell them the numbers are different. That logic, I leave for you to work out.

Raveena writes three positive numbers (integers, or whole numbers) on pieces of paper. She gives one to each of her three friends, Priyanka, Salman and Diya, asking them not to look at their number. Then she asks them to hold the numbers up against their foreheads, so that each can see the other two numbers but still cannot see their own.

Raveena writes three positive numbers (integers, or whole numbers) on pieces of paper. She gives one to each of her three friends, Priyanka, Salman and Diya, asking them not to look at their number. Then she asks them to hold the numbers up against their foreheads, so that each can see the other two numbers but still cannot see their own.

She says: “Each number is different, and two of the three add up to the third. Can you tell what your own number is?”

Priyanka can see 2 on Salman’s forehead and 3 on Diya’s. She says, sadly, “I don’t know what my number is.”

Salman says: “I don’t know either.”

Diya says: “Nope, I too have no clue.”

But now Priyanka says: “Hey! I know my number!”

Question: What was Priyanka’s number?

Bonus: Does Raveena need to tell them the numbers are different?

Hint: Priyanka knows her number has to be one of two possibilities. But only with one of those will both Salman and Diya not know theirs. Why?

