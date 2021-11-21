Simple ways to revamp small spaces without clutter

A small, cosy home or apartment has its own charm — it is easier to decorate, organise and clean. While many are worried of making it look cramped in an effort to fit all their belongings, with creativity, simple colour schemes, the right arrangement of furniture and lighting, one can trick the eye into perceiving more space.

“Enriching a small place requires greater resourcefulness, arranging and altering, but the outcome is certainly worth the additional effort,” says Raghunandan Saraf,Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Yash Kela, Founder, Arrivae., believes that “limited area might restrict tangible decor, but not creativity”. He says, “Making a small apartment look spacious may seem like a daunting task. But, if you plan it carefully, you can end up with more usable space.”

The key to making a small room look spacious involves making simple changes. Here is what the experts suggest:

Colour palette

Opt for white walls as they create an illusion of larger space. “Neutral palettes have proven to make any space look larger. Thus, select the shades accordingly,” says Kela. Optimum effect can be achieved with soft tones like off-white, blues and greens, as they would make the rooms feel bigger and more inviting.

Choose appropriate furniture

Using multi-functional furniture would serve the dual purpose of storage and seating. “When it is about decorating your apartment, it’s a great idea to pick multi-purpose furniture pieces. Don’t simply pick a sofa, try a sofa cum bed. Similarly, when it comes to tables, go for foldable options which can solve your space crunch issues,” says Lokendra Singh Ranawat, founder and CEO, Woodenstreet Furniture.

A bookshelf can be used as a room divider

A great way to divide the room into separate areas is to place a bookshelf. It would create depth and also act as extra storage space. “Studio apartments generally offer limited space for basic planning and designing. A good way of utilising the space could be smartly using a bookshelf as an interface between two spaces,” says Saraf

Add mirrors for a luxurious touch

To give depth to a small space, add a mirror backdrop in the living room, foyer or passage area. The reflection can instantly elevate the look of the space giving it a nudge of luxury. “If there’s one thing you should invest in, it’s a big bold mirror. Mirrors can double up as art as well as make your space look twice as big. It’s my first go-to thing when doing up small spaces,” says architect and interior designer Paushika Gupta.

Let there be light

A well-lit room will always look larger so let natural light in. It will help make a space feel breezier. “Avoid blocking natural light with the use of curtains in warm tones. Use neutrals and whites to let light in and enhance the spatial appeal,” opines Kela.

Make use of every corner

Try fitting in some accessories in the corners of the apartment while decorating it. “Add in some unique chairs in one corner while lighting up the other with lamps. Corners help define the space with a structure,” explains Saraf. On the off chance that you don’t have space for a feasting table, pick a foot stool, which is large enough for you to sit at during suppers.