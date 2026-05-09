Sing, Slivered Tongue: Read more poems by women, themed on trauma

Trauma was chosen as the theme of Sing, Slivered Tongue, since it encompasses experiences typically relegated to silence. And yet trauma has, through history, been a persistent element of the female experience, says co-editor Lopamudra Basu. Read two poems from the curated collection of 68. .

.

THE PRESENT

by Prathim-Maya Dora-Laskey

1.

thirteen years of this same name

with a few million different versions

to use in love, jokes, threats, loving

2.

when they decide for a new name

another parent tells me that a name

is like a present, no one has to like it

3.

just because you gave it to them...

they know what’s best for them,

they get to decide if they want a new name.

4.

then they do decide for a new name—

“you know this name’s unisex, right?”

“but—it still fits wrong,” they say. So

5.

when they decided for a new name,

I find I’m delighted to have an excuse

to look at lists of baby names again

6.

with their new name, we learned they

can ask teachers to use the new one

but can’t officially change it at school—

7.

that’s another year with the same name

...but people ask us how to pronounce it

(because both names are from Sanskrit)

8.

we’re tricksters this first year with the new

name: just tell them the

old name is said like the name you picked,

I say. I’m loved

9.

more in this first year with their new name

it’s like they spread their prayers like wings

these are small things, but they can fly now

10.

when they decided on this new name,

I... was really relieved the new name

began kind of same way that their old one did—

11.

so in this first year with the new name—

I can catch myself before I land wrong.

“Doesn’t Elliot Page have a name like that?”

12.

“I don’t even remember”—they’re saying—

what it was, they’re in the present; I’m

rewarded with them happy in this year

13.

with just a new name

***

NAVIGATION

by Bhaswati Ghosh

You came with varied geographies on your face.

I was exhausted from

birthing, but not enough to stop

speculating on the amusing afterlife

the maps on your visage

would assume.

Inside me throbbed the song of busy cicadas,

its tenor nippy, its notes

shrill with the sureness of a just-failed

marriage. My bed, neither wide nor rosy

needed to hold your tiny frame and

my head, big with worry. Turns out you

and I had the same forte. We knew survival.

On a horizon as blurry as my job prospects,

we coursed our way with the theatrical

ecstasy of dancing on a crooked road.

***

WHITE ROSES

by Lopamudra Basu

Today, I click on Kolkata Gifts Online and

order thirty white roses in a vase for you.

Ma sends me the photo of the roses

and tuberoses and the jasmine garland

all adorning your face today.

Two years ago, in that May of hell’s heat and destruction

there were no garlands. Flower sellers

banished from the city like vermin thought to spread

the plague, dying of thirst on the way, walking

hundreds of miles, sometimes with no shoes.

Today, life goes on as usual in New York, New Delhi

and Kolkata— do people even remember that

there was no firewood or earth to bury the dead?

No flights from Minneapolis or Chicago

not even a phone call to hear you in the hospital.

We have said often that we have to think

of it as a natural disaster, an earthquake

or a cyclone like Amphan that tore you away.

Except, it was not a forest fire and more a Chernobyl with many forewarnings.

Two years later, so many names whispered

by the wind, and so many lives like leaves

blown away. So many souls still unmourned

and some like the white roses

in the vase pressed forever in memory’s folds.

.

(Excerpted with permission from Sing, Slivered Tongue published by Yoda Press and edited by Feroza Jussawala and Lopamudra Basu; 2025)