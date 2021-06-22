Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Some 800 illegally exported artifacts, worth 11 million euros, returned to Italy
Some 800 illegally exported artifacts, worth 11 million euros, returned to Italy

Though Italian law forbids export of cultural artifacts found in Italian territory, 781 artifacts including amphorae and other vases, steles and statuettes (dating between the 6th and 3rd centuries BC) were found after being plundered from ancient tombs in Puglia
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Nearly 800 illegally exported artifacts, worth 11 million euros, returned to Italy(AP)

Nearly 800 illegally exported ancient artifacts, valued at some 11 million euros (USD 13 million) and held by a private collector near Antwerp, have been returned to Italy after several years of investigation, Italian police said Monday.

The Carabinieri paramilitary police's specialised art squad said the probe began in 2017 after Italian experts noticed in a catalog for a show in a Geneva museum about the ancient peoples of Italy a photo of a stele, or tall commemorative slab, from pre-Roman times in southeastern Italy.

They ascertained that a fragment of the same slab was held in a museum in the region of Puglia, and therefore the entire piece had been excavated there.

Italian law forbids export of cultural artifacts found in Italian territory.

The probe eventually led to the discovery of 781 other artifacts, including amphorae and other vases, steles and statuettes. According to experts, the pieces date to between the 6th and 3rd centuries BC Many were plundered from ancient tombs in Puglia, the Carabinieri said.

The police say they found the stele that originally caught the experts' eye in the home of a collector in a town near Antwerp. Carabinieri said numerous legal appeals by the collector to keep the artifacts were ultimately rebuffed by Belgian judicial authorities.(AP)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
