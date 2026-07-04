Sonakshi Sinha unveils artwork where Gayatri Mantra meets the Kalma, says 'power of both prayers' made her home happy

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently gave fans a glimpse into a deeply personal addition to her home with husband Zaheer Iqbal, an artwork that beautifully brings together the Gayatri Mantra and the Kalma, symbolising harmony, love and mutual respect between their faiths. (Also read: Red, white and the blues: Kashyap Kompella writes on the American Dream at 250 )

'The power of both those prayers has made our home happy'

Sonakshi Sinha shares meaningful wedding gift artwork symbolizing faith and harmony. (Instagram/@aslisona)

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Sharing the story in her July 3 Instagram post, Sonakshi reflected on a memorable moment from their wedding that inspired the sentiment behind the painting. “When we got married, while the Pandit was chanting the Gayatri Mantra, the sound of the Azaan floated up into our home, and the power of both those prayers have made our home the happy home it is today!”

The actor went on to reveal that the artwork was a surprise wedding gift from her friend, Shubhika Sharma, who instinctively understood what would be meaningful for the couple. “One day, while we were on holiday in Australia, @shubhikasharma called me out of the blue and told me she wanted to gift us a painting for our wedding… but when she described what she wanted to give us, it was like she got the idea from our hearts. She said it had to represent both our beliefs and how it has turned into a harmony of love and positivity.”

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A painting where Gayatri Mantra meets Kalma

{{^usCountry}} Sonakshi shared that Shubhika introduced her to artist Aadila Bedi, who took the time to understand the couple’s emotions before translating them onto canvas. “She then introduced me to the artist, the extremely talented @aadilabedi, who came home and understood our thoughts and feelings only to put it out on the canvas so, so beautifully… and call it divine intervention if you must, he reached out to me while we were in LA, without even knowing we were there, telling me it was ready!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonakshi shared that Shubhika introduced her to artist Aadila Bedi, who took the time to understand the couple’s emotions before translating them onto canvas. “She then introduced me to the artist, the extremely talented @aadilabedi, who came home and understood our thoughts and feelings only to put it out on the canvas so, so beautifully… and call it divine intervention if you must, he reached out to me while we were in LA, without even knowing we were there, telling me it was ready!” {{/usCountry}}

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The Dabangg actor concluded by expressing how much the painting means to her and Zaheer, saying it has completed their home in the most meaningful way. “So this beautiful artwork, where the Gayatri Mantra meets the Kalma, travelled back with me and has found its place in our home, and I’m sure it will bring us even more happiness, love and peace… The space feels so complete now, and so blessed.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who tied the knot in June 2024, have often spoken about embracing each other’s beliefs with love and respect. Their latest post is yet another reflection of the couple’s shared values, celebrating unity, faith and the beauty of coexistence.