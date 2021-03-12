Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
art culture

Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

It’s between three women and their girls. Take a jab at figuring out who’s taken the vaccine, who hasn’t and who’s eligible.
By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
(Shutterstock)

With the announcement that the Covid-19 vaccine will be given to people older than 60, three such whom I know are eligible: Neera, Neeta and Neela. One is in her 60s, one in her 70s, and one is over 80. So far, only two of them have got the vaccination. Given a few clues about them and their daughters, can you work out the answers to the questions that follow?

* Neela’s 20 closest friends gave her a 70th-birthday celebration.

* The daughter of the woman who got Covaxin is Juhi.

* Neeta and the woman in her 80s were both married in their early 20s.

* Neera got vaccinated on her daughter’s birthday.

* Pia hopes that coronavirus travel restrictions won’t continue for another two years, because she wants to take her mother to Vietnam for her 80th birthday.

* Meena is three years younger than Neeta.

* None of the daughters is eligible for vaccination.

* Neela and her whole family went to see a film when the theatres opened after months. They found Pia sitting two rows ahead of them.

Questions:

* Which of the three senior women hasn’t taken the vaccine yet?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum

Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower

Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer

In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist

* Who took Covishield?

* Meena is the youngest of the daughters: True or false? Juhi is the oldest of the daughters: True or false?

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

* Neela hasn’t taken the vaccine.

* Neera took Covishield.

* Both False. Clues 6 and 7 tell us that Meena is between 57 and 59. Juhi, being the daughter of a woman in her early 60s (who?), is clearly younger than that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP