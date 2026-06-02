Step inside 40-year-old DDA flat renovated in just 22,800: Before-and-after video proves 'this home was never ugly'

When it comes to real estate, older homes are often overlooked. With their dated layouts, fading paint, and worn-out fixtures, it can be hard to see past decades of neglect. However, a new home renovation video has proved that with a little vision and some design savvy, even the most tired spaces can be transformed into something spectacular. Also read | This 30-year-old bungalow got a complete glow-up

This 40-year-old DDA flat serves as a reminder that every home has potential. (Instagram.com/ugcbynidhi)

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On May 27, home decor and design content creator Nidhi recently shared a before-and-after video on Instagram of a 40-year-old Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flat. Her caption perfectly captured the project's ethos: "Proof that this home was never ugly… just ignored."

The internet agreed, with Instagram users flooding the comments section of Nidhi's post with praise, leaving remarks like 'beautiful', 'wow', and even asking, "Could you decorate mine too?"

The before: a tired, dated space

The 'before' footage in Nidhi’s video showcases a typical older apartment. The spaces feel cramped and uninspired, characterised by dark, heavy wooden furniture that weighs down the dining area. It has plain, stark walls, dated window frames, and an old window AC unit.

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{{^usCountry}} An outdoor patio area that, while spacious, was cluttered and underutilised. A bedroom dominated by a massive, dark wood wardrobe and basic bedding made the room feel dim and confined. For many homebuyers or current homeowners, walking into a space like this can feel discouraging – the structure is there, but the ambience is entirely missing. The 'after': a vibrant, modern sanctuary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An outdoor patio area that, while spacious, was cluttered and underutilised. A bedroom dominated by a massive, dark wood wardrobe and basic bedding made the room feel dim and confined. For many homebuyers or current homeowners, walking into a space like this can feel discouraging – the structure is there, but the ambience is entirely missing. The 'after': a vibrant, modern sanctuary {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The transition to the 'after' footage reveals a modern interior design that breathes light, colour, and personality into every corner of the flat. The bedroom is completely reimagined with a striking green-and-white striped accent wall, fresh floral textiles, and traditional Indian artwork hung neatly above the bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transition to the 'after' footage reveals a modern interior design that breathes light, colour, and personality into every corner of the flat. The bedroom is completely reimagined with a striking green-and-white striped accent wall, fresh floral textiles, and traditional Indian artwork hung neatly above the bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the dining and living spaces, soft cream curtains and a hanging paper lantern lamp introduce a warm, breezy elegance. The walls are transformed with a sophisticated terracotta and blush two-tone paint job, which serves as the perfect backdrop for a plush emerald green velvet sofa, a golden brass side table, and a lush indoor palm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the dining and living spaces, soft cream curtains and a hanging paper lantern lamp introduce a warm, breezy elegance. The walls are transformed with a sophisticated terracotta and blush two-tone paint job, which serves as the perfect backdrop for a plush emerald green velvet sofa, a golden brass side table, and a lush indoor palm. {{/usCountry}}

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The attention to detail extends to the transitional and outdoor spaces as well. A staircase wall is turned into a deeply personal, beautifully lit gallery wall showcasing framed family photographs. Outside, the patio and balcony spaces are given a new lease on life; one section features vibrant, Mughal-style floral murals painted onto the walls alongside artificial turf, while a cosy seating nook is created using a bright pink bench, fairy lights, and an eclectic arrangement of decorative ceramic plates. Through these thoughtful updates, the entire home effectively transitions from a dated, dark apartment into a bright, welcoming sanctuary.

What you can learn from this renovation

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Nidhi’s home transformation is more than just eye candy; it offers inspiration for anyone looking to revamp an older property, and proves that you shouldn't judge a home by its cosmetic wear and tear. If the foundation is solid, the aesthetics can always be fixed.

Notice how the renovation didn't necessarily require knocking down walls. Instead, it relied heavily on smart colour choices — like the terracotta and green tones — and intentional lighting. Swapping out harsh overhead fixtures for warm floor lamps, paper lanterns, and accent spotlights completely changes how spacious a room feels.

Smart, budget-friendly DIY strategies

What makes this transformation truly remarkable is that it was achieved without a massive financial investment. Instead of major structural changes, Nidhi focused on gradual, budget-friendly improvements and clever, rental-friendly hacks.

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"I decided to transform it gradually through easy, cost-effective DIY projects," Nidhi told HT Lifestyle. “Most of the wall makeovers cost me between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per wall. Along with updating the furnishings and lighting, I use a lot of rental-friendly upgrades like peel-and-stick, removable fixtures, and no-drill hacks,” she added.

By executing the renovation in phases, Nidhi kept costs incredibly manageable. She shared an approximate breakdown of her expenses with HT Lifestyle:

⦿ Room DIY: ₹1,000

⦿ Living area wall: ₹1,000

⦿ Balcony wall jharokha paint: ₹300

⦿ Plate wall decor: ₹2,000

⦿ Lighting upgrades: ~ ₹5,000

⦿ Furnishings (Table linen, chair covers, sofa covers, cushions, rugs): ~ ₹5,500

⦿ Staircase gallery wall: ₹8,000

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Based on these, the estimated total expense for the home renovation is just ₹22,800.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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