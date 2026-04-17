Step inside a unique tree-shaped office in Delhi inspired by Himalayas and Ganga with a waterfall inside

When you imagine an office space, an industrially designed, metallic, symmetrical, and minimal building comes to mind. However, people are now stepping out of their comfort zones and creating unique office spaces. One such office tour was shared on Instagram by content creator Priyam Saraswat on April 3.

A look inside a tree-shaped office in Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Step inside Harsh Gujral's 3-storey home in Delhi where he lives with his parents; don't miss his shoe collection

The video gives a tour of an office space in Delhi which looks like a tree. Saraswat captioned the clip, “Office space inspired by nature in Delhi.” According to Design Boom, the building is called Atrey Design Studio and was conceived by architect Arun Sharma.

Inside a tree-shaped office in Delhi

The unique office building is not only shaped like a tree but also follows a biophilic design for its interiors. The concept of biophilia refers to architecture and urban planning that mimic natural environments to enhance well-being. As one enters the studio, they realise that the central theme revolves around the nature of trees.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} While the facade follows a grey theme surrounded by manicured lawns and endless plants and a tilted building, the inside is a cosy space, accentuated with marble flooring, indoor plants, and well-thought-out design decisions that allow plenty of natural light. The unique decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the facade follows a grey theme surrounded by manicured lawns and endless plants and a tilted building, the inside is a cosy space, accentuated with marble flooring, indoor plants, and well-thought-out design decisions that allow plenty of natural light. The unique decor {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the studio tour, one takes a step inside the VR Room, where designs are discussed with clients, and they are also given a virtual tour. The space is built like a den, with a beautiful skylight above, textured walls, ambient lighting, cosy couches, and modern furniture, including a quirky stone centre table and aesthetically-designed side tables.

Next comes the meeting room, which at first may feel industrial with the simple office table. However, it has been connected to the courtyard, so you feel as if you're sitting in nature. The only decorative item is a wooden log the designer got from the Ganga, which now serves as the room's anchor. Ambient lighting adds warmth to the space.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The tour also offers a glimpse of the conference room, which, although it is built in the basement, still receives natural sunlight through smart design. The room also features a waterfall behind the glass walls and an adjacent coffee bar. Both follow a bohemian theme.

While the conference room has quirky multi-tiered jute chandeliers, the coffee bar gives the vibe of a beachside bar, with its thatched roof, minimal plants adorning the walls, quirky jute lamp fixtures, and a wooden bar countertop. Another rustic addition to the office is a room with a barren tree, a wooden seating bench with minimal plants, and a wall completely covered in patterned stones and hanging plants.

During the home tour, when the designer was asked about the overall thought process behind creating the unique studio, he confessed, “I used to visit the Himalayas quite often. There, I would sit beside the river Ganga, and from there, different ideas would come. It’s important to ensure that the balance of our five elements – fire, sky, air, earth, and water – is complete.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON