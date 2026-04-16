Step inside Harsh Gujral's 3-storey home in Delhi where he lives with his parents; don't miss his shoe collection

Harsh Gujral's Delhi home, designed by his brother, is a three-storey residence where he lives with his family. The interiors marry the functionality of modern design with the beauty of an Indian household . The ground floor features the living area, which opens into the kitchen, his parents' bedroom, a mandir, and a dining nook.

Harsh Gujral's home in Delhi is a newly built residence that he named Savita Niwas after his mother, Savita. Before building this home , Harsh and his family lived in a rented house located right behind the new property, the stand-up comedian confessed in the clip. Let's take a tour inside the house.

Farah Khan recently visited stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral 's home in New Delhi, and the home tour videowas shared on the filmmaker's YouTube channel on February 27. During the visit, Farah explored the residence's interior, met Harsh’s extended family, and discussed his career trajectory from YouTube to live performance.

As one enters Harsh's home, they are welcomed into a large living area where the family hosts guests. It is divided into two sections, the sitting area and the dining nook. The living area features green patterned couches, textured tables, modern lamps, statement light fixtures, a chandelier, ambient lighting, and a marble-top centre table. The patterned wall, inspired by the Egyptian hieroglyphics, became the anchor of the residence.

As for the dining nook, it features a patterned marble top dining table with cushioned chairs, a wooden console table, a patterned closet, stylish china, and plants to decorate the space. Black marble stairs with wood-metal railings, right next to the dining nook, ascend to the upper floor, where Harsh lives.

Personalised space As one steps onto the second floor, they see the comedian's massive shoe collection, tastefully displayed, with a banner of his first show – Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai – illuminating the top. His collection features sneakers from Louis Vuitton, Air Jordans, and more. He confessed that he had dedicated an area to display his expensive shoe collection after getting inspired by the homes of other celebrities like Ranvijay Singha and Bassi.

As for the bedroom, Harsh lavishly designed it in darker tones as compared to the lighter tones downstairs. It features a plush bed, wooden flooring, an L-shaped couch, a working corner, and mirrored walls. The room also leads to a spacious balcony and features floor-toceiling windows that allow natural light inside.