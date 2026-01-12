Ayurvedic doctor shares 7 healthy rotis every Indian household should add to their plate instead of only wheat roti

Roti is a daily staple in most Indian homes, often eaten without much thought given to its nutritional value. While wheat roti has become the permanent choice, it may not always be the best option for everyone, especially when eaten in excess. Digestive issues, rising blood sugar levels, weight gain, and nutrient deficiencies are making many people rethink what goes into their everyday meals. Dr Saleem Zaidi, Ayurvedic Doctor with over 25 years of experience, rotating different flours instead of sticking to only wheat can make a big difference to health. From millets to pulses and whole grains, each type of roti offers unique benefits. These healthy rotis will help you fulfill your daily nutritional requirements. (Adobe Stock)

Healthy rotis for daily meal

Dr Zaidi suggested healthy roti ideas in an Instagram reel, talking about they can support overall health.

1. Wheat roti

Wheat roti provides fiber and B vitamins that support digestion and energy levels. However, Dr Zaidi points out that excess wheat consumption may contribute to weight gain and rising blood sugar in some people. It works best when eaten in balance and combined with other flours for better nutrition.

2. Bajra roti

Bajra is rich in iron, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants like flavonoids and phytonutrients. It helps keep the body warm, supports blood formation, and is diabetes-friendly. Bajra also promotes eye health and may benefit people with asthma due to its anti-inflammatory properties. As Dr Zaidi explains, millet rotis like bajra help keep sugar levels in check while improving strength.

3. Jowar roti

Jowar contains iron, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and B vitamins. A study published in Food Research International found jowar to be low in calories, making it ideal for weight management. Being gluten-free, it suits people with gluten sensitivity and supports heart health through better digestion.

4. Ragi roti

Ragi is a calcium-rich grain that supports bone health. According to research in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, its high fiber content helps keep you full longer, reducing overeating. A study published in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research also highlights its antioxidant properties. Dr Zaidi notes that ragi can help improve hemoglobin and overall strength.

5. Makki roti

Makki (corn) roti is rich in vitamin A and provides quick energy, making it popular during winter. While it supports stamina, it should be eaten in moderation, as it may feel heavy for some people and affect digestion if consumed frequently.

6. Rice flour roti

Rice flour roti is light, gluten-free, and easy to digest. According to Dr Zaidi, it keeps the stomach light and may help maintain healthy blood pressure levels, making it suitable for people with sensitive digestion.

7. Besan roti

Besan roti is high in protein and fiber, helping control blood sugar and support muscle mass. It is a good choice for weight management and keeps you full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking.

8. Oats roti

Oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fiber shown in a study published in Nutrients to lower cholesterol and improve heart health. Oats roti also supports gut health, keeps you satiated, and aids weight control.

Tip: Dr Zaidi recommends mixing two or three flours, such as wheat with bajra or jowar with besan, for better taste and maximum nutrition. Small changes to your daily diet can lead to long-term health benefits.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)