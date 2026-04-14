Step inside Mallika Dua's Delhi home that's bold, beautiful and drenched in prints

In the heart of Delhi, content creator and actor Mallika Dua's home is a sanctuary that is as vibrant and layered as her personality. Far from the minimalism currently dominating interior trends, Mallika’s home — specifically her beloved study — is a masterful celebration of maximalism, Indian heritage, and the intricate beauty of Ikat. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video In her renovated study, Mallika Dua showcases a maximalist style with Ikat wallpaper and eclectic decor. (Instagram/ mallikadua)

Mallika’s home breaks the rules — it combines old-world Indian charm (cane-back chairs, dark heavy woods, and religious iconography) with modern whimsy (bold wallpaper and eclectic jewellery-inspired decor). It is a space that doesn't just look designed; it looks lived in, curated over time. She shared an inside look at the cosy study in an April 13 Instagram post.

Collaborating with Ankita Arya Design Studio, Mallika transformed the space into a textural playground. The star of the show is the custom Ikat wallpaper, which wraps the room in muted blush, tan, and sage tones. By opting for a larger-than-life scale of the traditional motif, the design feels contemporary rather than dated, providing a rhythmic backdrop for a room filled with history.

A home filled with pattern and prints What makes this space truly special is the 'pattern-on-pattern' philosophy. Mallika’s love for the blurred edges of Ikat isn't restricted to the walls; it’s a lifestyle. The seating area features a sophisticated clash of stripes and geometric prints. A teal bolster with metallic sheen sits against pillows in earthy ochres and burnt sienna, proving that multiple patterns can coexist when they share a grounded colour palette.

The room is punctuated by a deep sense of wanderlust. Tall, dark-wood glass cabinets flank a central vanity, filled with a massive collection of books and curios. African wooden sculptures stand atop hand-carved shelves, while traditional Indian bronze Ganesha idols anchor the side tables. Warmth is prioritised through layered lighting. From the pleated burgundy lampshade on a floral ceramic base to the Ikat-print sconce and the black-and-gold drum pendant reflected in the mirror, the glow is soft, amber, and inviting.