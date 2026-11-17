Step inside Ananya Birla’s massive Mumbai mansion featuring British-inspired interiors, grand living spaces, and elegant décor
Here’s a closer look at Ananya Birla’s large Mumbai mansion, blending British architecture with contemporary luxury.
Indian businesswoman, artist, and daughter of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla does not need an introduction. In a home tour video featured on November 16, 2026, Ananya Birla invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her Mumbai Mansion. Let’s take a closer look at the house.
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Inside Ananya Birla’s mansion
Ananya’s mansion delights with grand, palace-inspired luxury architecture, combining European classical influences, ornate detailing, expansive interiors and a distinctly opulent aesthetic. The house makes a statement through its imposing exterior, elaborate stonework, high ceilings, statement chandeliers, rich wooden finishes, and carefully curated interiors. The mansion features a sprawling, multi-storey structure with a beautiful ivory and cream-toned facade. Its architectural language draws heavily from classical European and neoclassical design, with elaborate ornamental elements lending it a regal appearance.
Birla’s house also features a beautifully maintained landscaped garden. Dense tropical greenery, manicured shrubs, and mature trees frame the building, creating a lush green border around the ivory facade.
Inside the living room
The ground-floor entrance welcomes with a massive lord Ganesha’s idol and a huge chandelier. The entrance descends into an expansive formal lobby or reception space, designed around symmetry, scale, and statement furnishings. The high-ceiling, towering marble-clad columns and an elaborate crystal chandelier make the space look like a movie set.
Inside the lobby
The lobby draws inspiration from traditional European and classical luxury interiors, with rich wooden furniture, elaborate decorative objects, layered lighting, and richly patterned flooring. The room features substantial dark wooden furniture with elaborate carvings and traditional silhouettes.
Into the kitchen
Ananya's kitchen has a contemporary aesthetic, combining rich dark wood, vibrant lime-green cabinetry, polished stone surfaces and stainless-steel appliances. The bright lime-green cabinetry adds a freshness to the space, and the large island serves as both a preparation area and a functional cooking station, with a gas hob integrated into its countertop.
The Garden area
The entire mansion is surrounded by greenery and manicured gardens. One of the most distinctive things about the garden was the Victorian-style garden gazebos, with intricate metalwork, decorative arches, and a distinctive turquoise-green finish. It serves as a perfect space for family gatherings and get-togethers.
About Ananya Birla
Ananya Birla is an Indian businesswoman and artist. She is the daughter of multi billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. She is a sixth-generation scion of the Birla family. She did her schooling at the American School of Bombay and later studied economics and management at the University of Oxford.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More