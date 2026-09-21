Step inside cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's family holiday home in Igatpuri with stunning lake and hill views, cricket room

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar's beautiful estate in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, is a masterclass in understated luxury, of living in a space that becomes one with nature.

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In a video shared on September 11, 2026, Ajinkya and Radhika opened their beautiful holiday home for a tour of their tastefully decorated space, and the video was posted on YouTube by Stay Vista. Take a tour inside their home:

A tour of Ajinkya Rahane's villa in Igatpuri

Named Raaya Estate, Ajinkya Rahane's holiday villa is an uber-luxury five-bedroom retreat surrounded by picturesque hills and a tranquil lake. The estate was envisioned as a private unwinding space for the star and his wife in between gruelling cricket schedules and for his kids to run free and play.

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{{^usCountry}} The sophisticated interiors and the panoramic views from the house leave you feeling as if you have been transported into another world. The home is equipped with five king-size rooms, a stunning infinity pool, a charming gazebo, balconies with views of the Sahyadri mountain range and Vaitarna Lake, manicured gardens, a children’s play area and an in-house bar. Charming interiors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sophisticated interiors and the panoramic views from the house leave you feeling as if you have been transported into another world. The home is equipped with five king-size rooms, a stunning infinity pool, a charming gazebo, balconies with views of the Sahyadri mountain range and Vaitarna Lake, manicured gardens, a children’s play area and an in-house bar. Charming interiors {{/usCountry}}

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Built after COVID, Ajinkya Rahane chose an elevated house with open spaces so his children could enjoy the feeling of open fields, similar to what he experienced during childhood summer holidays at his grandmother's home. He describes home as a sanctuary where his personality can emerge freely, and he feels completely relaxed.

The living room is located on the elevated first floor and is divided into two sections. One is where the family gathers in the morning for tea or coffee while taking in views of Vaitarna Lake and the nearby mountains, and the second is a cosy sitting space with a comfortable sofa for unwinding in the evenings and taking naps.

The colour palette across all bedrooms uses natural, neutral, and earthy tones designed to evoke comfort and relaxation. Every room has a spacious balcony where the couple enjoy sitting for hours, admiring the mountain views.

The cricket room

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The house also features a cricket room — a dedicated space celebrating Ajinkya Rahane's cricketing journey. It houses his bats, balls, caps, team jerseys, and photographs with teammates, with every item tied to a special memory from his career. Rahane mentions getting goosebumps every time he steps into this room.