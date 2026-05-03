Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s stunning home with a luxurious walk-in closet featuring expensive shoes

Saumya Tandon, known for her performance in the television show ‘Bhabhiji ghar pe hai,’ and the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, gave a house tour of her beautiful Mumbai home to Hauterrfly. Her home is a perfect blend of elegant décor and soothing vibes. Let's take a closer look at her home, where every corner reflects calm and character.

Saumya Tandon gave a tour of her home to Hautterfly.(saumyas_world_/Instagram)

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​Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai

Inside Saumya Tandon’s house

The house welcomes you with a grand wooden entrance door that leads to a foyer decked out with patterned walls, seating, and warm lighting. The foyer opens into a massive living room that feels like an old royal seating area. The entire living room is filled with antique furniture and cabinets that exude a vintage vibe. The space is divided into sections, including seating, cosy corners, and a dining area.

In the era of minimalism and neutral shades, Saumya kept her home decked out with pieces and colours that gave it a luxury feel. The blend of pastels and solid colours adds an exotic vibe to her home.

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{{^usCountry}} The dining area features a large, luxurious table lined with antique chairs and minimal decor. With warm lighting, chandeliers, and a rustic setup, Saumya’s home feels very different from what we're used to. Into the closet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dining area features a large, luxurious table lined with antique chairs and minimal decor. With warm lighting, chandeliers, and a rustic setup, Saumya’s home feels very different from what we're used to. Into the closet {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saumya gave a tour of her luxury walk-in closet, which is a dream come true for every girl. The closet begins with a large shoe cabinet that showcases Saumya's luxurious collection of footwear. She shared her favourite picks and her expensive buys. A massive glass door opens into Tandon’s closet that features her huge collection of expensive clothes. She also showcased her favourite pieces and shared the stories behind each outfit, which are close to her heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saumya gave a tour of her luxury walk-in closet, which is a dream come true for every girl. The closet begins with a large shoe cabinet that showcases Saumya's luxurious collection of footwear. She shared her favourite picks and her expensive buys. A massive glass door opens into Tandon’s closet that features her huge collection of expensive clothes. She also showcased her favourite pieces and shared the stories behind each outfit, which are close to her heart. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Saumya Tandon?

Saumya Tandon is a prominent Indian actor and television host, best known for her role as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She has also hosted popular shows like Dance India Dance and Bournvita Quiz Contest, and appeared in films including Jab We Met.

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Recently, she appeared in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, parts one and two, as Rehman Dakait’s wife. Her performance and intensity have garnered attention from fans around the world. Born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, she began her career as a model and later became the First Runner-Up in the Femina Cover Girl Competition in 2006. She also hosted television shows, which include Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Entertainment Ki Raat.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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