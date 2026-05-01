Delhi University’s farewells see principal as Dhurandhar, student adds Baahubali twist

As the batch of 2026 parties hard at farewells in Delhi University, the gatherings are less about goodbyes and more about turning entries and presence into viral Reels. With style and drama in equal measures, the incidents that are standing out this year are the strong filmi moments at these college celebrations. With the Dhurandhar track emerging as a clear favourite, in a surprising twist, not just the teachers but even the principals are joining in the fun as they take to stage to bid goodbye to students using pop culture elements. The DU farewell season is seeing many a viral moments from colleges across the university. Here’s how the cool professors and students are stealing the spotlight on campus. (Photos: Instagram) To the delight of students, in a perfect swansong filled with camaraderie, dance, music, and the excitement of dressing up one last time together, the teachers at Jesus and Mary College (JMC) got together to dance to the tune of Dhurandhar. “We weren’t expecting our professors to make such a dramatic entry and they genuinely caught us off guard in many ways,” says Sejal Thakkar, a BCom (Hons) student of JMC, adding, “It truly set the perfect tone for the farewell and it was surprising to say that they are in sync with what is trending and thus chose to perform on Dhurandhar’s viral track. Seeing our professors walk in with confidence was the coolest thing! It made our batch’s farewell a hit and gave us memories for a lifetime.” Dhurandhar slays it all

Janki Devi Memorial College’s principal, Swati Pal surprised the college students with a performance on FA9LA song from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

When it was time to bid goodbye, the graduating students of Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC) couldn’t ask for a better gift at their Farewell Party than witnessing their principal, Swati Pal take to stage and shake a leg imitating Akshaye Khanna-style from the blockbuster Bollywood film Dhurandhar. Making quite an entrance on stage — just like the character of Rehman Dakait as Sher-e-Baloch in the film — the Principal performed on FA9LA song and almost immediately her Reels went viral as students uploaded these on social media. Swati Pal, principal, JDMC, tells us: “The Dhurandhar song has been trending and a lot of other teachers and non-teaching staff performed on it so I felt it would make for a good entry song. I luckily had some black clothes and then I also borrowed some from my husband! During days like farewell, students really find joy and love to see their teacher’s perform on stage. So, this was my little surprise for them as they would not expect it... I have been a part of the college for 31 years, and these students are like my daughters so just wanted to be a part of their happiness. I don’t follow social media so much but have been told of going viral. And, it was not just me who performed, I made sure all teaching and non teaching staff performed on stage.” ‘Yahan ke Baahubali hum hain!’

Ashish Sharma, a student of Sri Aurobindo College made an entrance on a wedding buggy to his farewell!

Wanting to stand out, Ashish Sharma, a BA (Prog) student of Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) recently made one of the most dramatic entrances ever at a farewell! “I dressed as Anna, in the south Indian culture,” says Ashish, who booked a chariot/wedding buggy decked-up with flowers and arrives to the beats of dhol. This unconventional entry quickly turned heads across campus, drawing both applause and amusement from students, staff, and even professors. Later, captioning his Reel he wrote: ‘Yahan ke Baahubali hum hain’! “When the farewell parties were being planned, a lot of students were like I will come in a BMW, or some fancy car. That’s when I thought I should do something that is completely unexpected and no one can see it coming. I rented a wedding buggy, got it decorated and bought traditional veshti and kurta to look like a South Indian film star,” shares Ashish, adding, “It took me three days to get it all together and only my close friends knew about it. The moment I reached the college gates, everyone including the students, the watchmen, and the staff burst out laughing. Then when my professors saw me, they told me ‘Ashish this is so different and funny. We don’t think this farewell entry will be topped in years to come. Even my parents watched my viral Reel, and were left amused at my antics (smiles).” Bollywood mashup

Graduating students of Ramjas College took to stage in coordinated sari looks and a lively Bollywood performance.